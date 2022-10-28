The Edgewood Cougars are continuing on into week 12 and round two of the OHSAA playoffs. Edgewood will take on the Piqua Indians, a team from the Miami Valley League (MVL), this Friday night at Kumler Field at 7:00 PM. So far, many players have stepped up on the field during the Cougars’ playoff run.

PIQUA, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO