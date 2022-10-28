Read full article on original website
WDTN
Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
countynewsonline.org
Edison State and Emerson Partner to Train Registered Apprentices
Edison State Community College partners with various companies throughout its service area to educate registered apprentices on the job and in the classroom, including the Related Technical Instruction program developed for Emerson. As the main educator for Emerson’s apprentices, the College offers a blend of on-site labs and traditional courses.
countynewsonline.org
Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Nov. 10 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church community blood drive Thursday, Nov. 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 8520 Oakes Road, Pitsburg.
countynewsonline.org
St. Marys, Greenville, to hold Holiday Bazaar
St. Mary’s Rosary Altar Society is having their 50th annual Holiday Bazaar on November 12 and 13, 2022. Times are Saturday, November 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. St. Mary’s School Basement, 238 W Street Third, Greenville, Ohio.
wnewsj.com
No. 3 Versailles topples East Clinton in 3
FAIRFIELD — No. 3 Versailles handed East Clinton a 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 loss in a Division III Southwest 1 District championship match Saturday at Fairfield High School. East Clinton finishes its historic season with a 21-3 record. “It was not our best match, but I can’t help but be...
ehscougarprints.com
Round 2: Playoff Pregame
The Edgewood Cougars are continuing on into week 12 and round two of the OHSAA playoffs. Edgewood will take on the Piqua Indians, a team from the Miami Valley League (MVL), this Friday night at Kumler Field at 7:00 PM. So far, many players have stepped up on the field during the Cougars’ playoff run.
UD men’s hoops tops Capital in exhibition at home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised to an 80-42 victory over Capital in Saturday’s home opener exhibition game in front of a sellout crowd of 13,409 at UD Arena. The Flyers were led by junior Toumani Camara, who had 16 points and nine rebounds. Camara was joined in double […]
Dayton Fall Harvest Festival to kick off today
DAYTON — The Dayton Fall Harvest Festival will kick off today at Kettering Field Complex. This Drive-thru event will happen on Monday, October 31 starting at 6:00 p.m. and going until 8:00 p.m. >>Autism Awareness: Blue Bucket Project helps make Halloween safe and fun!. Cars can begin lining up...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Middle School student charged with inducing panic
A Bellefontaine Middle School student was charged with a felony last week. On Wednesday, a teacher at BMS overheard, and confirmed with a male student, that he was going to bring a shotgun to school. The teacher stated towards the end of class, she overheard the student say something about...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Marion’s Piazza remains pizza champion during year of change
Marion’s Piazza was recognized as the Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner and the restaurant that has the Best Square-Cut Pizza in this year’s Best of Dayton contest. The results come nearly two months after Marion’s Piazza President and CEO Roger Glass passed away. Glass...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Dayton Book Fair needs books! And teapots!
It’s a hive of activity at the offices of Dayton’s Book Fair Foundation as volunteers prepare for their 51st sale Nov. 11-14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The mission of the Book Fair Foundation, Inc. is to receive and collect donated books which are resold through an annual book fair and other channels in order to raise money for a variety of charitable interests.
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
WLWT 5
Hamilton, Butler, Warren counties share early voting numbers one week before election
NORWOOD, Ohio — Tuesday marks one week until the 2022 Midterm Elections. Southwest Ohio continues to see confirmed and potential record-breaking turnout, especially among early in-person voters. WLWT spoke with elections leaders in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties to learn how many voters are showing up, thus far, to...
Clark County Solid Waste, Food Bank team up to hold recycling event this month
SPRINGFIELD — Later this month, the Clark County Solid Waste District and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties are teaming up to hold a free recycling event that will benefit the hungry and the planet. During America Recycles Day on November 17, televisions can...
daytonlocal.com
Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat
The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
Kettering mayor home recovering from minor stroke
KETTERING — Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is home recovering after suffering a minor stroke in October, a city spokesperson confirms. Lehner was hospitalized after suffering the medical at Make a Difference Day on Oct. 22. The mayor was hospitalized for two nights, according to the spokesperson. “She is feeling...
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
WLWT 5
Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
