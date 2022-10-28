ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

WDTN

Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Edison State and Emerson Partner to Train Registered Apprentices

Edison State Community College partners with various companies throughout its service area to educate registered apprentices on the job and in the classroom, including the Related Technical Instruction program developed for Emerson. As the main educator for Emerson’s apprentices, the College offers a blend of on-site labs and traditional courses.
SIDNEY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Nov. 10 Blood Drive

DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church community blood drive Thursday, Nov. 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 8520 Oakes Road, Pitsburg.
PITSBURG, OH
countynewsonline.org

St. Marys, Greenville, to hold Holiday Bazaar

St. Mary’s Rosary Altar Society is having their 50th annual Holiday Bazaar on November 12 and 13, 2022. Times are Saturday, November 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. St. Mary’s School Basement, 238 W Street Third, Greenville, Ohio.
GREENVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

No. 3 Versailles topples East Clinton in 3

FAIRFIELD — No. 3 Versailles handed East Clinton a 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 loss in a Division III Southwest 1 District championship match Saturday at Fairfield High School. East Clinton finishes its historic season with a 21-3 record. “It was not our best match, but I can’t help but be...
VERSAILLES, OH
ehscougarprints.com

Round 2: Playoff Pregame

The Edgewood Cougars are continuing on into week 12 and round two of the OHSAA playoffs. Edgewood will take on the Piqua Indians, a team from the Miami Valley League (MVL), this Friday night at Kumler Field at 7:00 PM. So far, many players have stepped up on the field during the Cougars’ playoff run.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

UD men’s hoops tops Capital in exhibition at home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised to an 80-42 victory over Capital in Saturday’s home opener exhibition game in front of a sellout crowd of 13,409 at UD Arena. The Flyers were led by junior Toumani Camara, who had 16 points and nine rebounds.  Camara was joined in double […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Fall Harvest Festival to kick off today

DAYTON — The Dayton Fall Harvest Festival will kick off today at Kettering Field Complex. This Drive-thru event will happen on Monday, October 31 starting at 6:00 p.m. and going until 8:00 p.m. >>Autism Awareness: Blue Bucket Project helps make Halloween safe and fun!. Cars can begin lining up...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Middle School student charged with inducing panic

A Bellefontaine Middle School student was charged with a felony last week. On Wednesday, a teacher at BMS overheard, and confirmed with a male student, that he was going to bring a shotgun to school. The teacher stated towards the end of class, she overheard the student say something about...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Dayton Book Fair needs books! And teapots!

It’s a hive of activity at the offices of Dayton’s Book Fair Foundation as volunteers prepare for their 51st sale Nov. 11-14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The mission of the Book Fair Foundation, Inc. is to receive and collect donated books which are resold through an annual book fair and other channels in order to raise money for a variety of charitable interests.
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat

The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
LEBANON, OH
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kettering mayor home recovering from minor stroke

KETTERING — Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is home recovering after suffering a minor stroke in October, a city spokesperson confirms. Lehner was hospitalized after suffering the medical at Make a Difference Day on Oct. 22. The mayor was hospitalized for two nights, according to the spokesperson. “She is feeling...
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

