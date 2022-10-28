ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Pilot walks away from emergency landing on roadway near Santa Maria

An unidentified pilot walked away from an emergency landing on a roadway southeast of Santa Maria after his aircraft experienced mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza was en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo Regional Airport when the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler The post Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
kclu.org

All quiet (relatively speaking!) in Isla Vista over Halloween weekend

It was once one of the biggest annual unsanctioned, unsponsored Halloween events on the West Coast, attracting tens of thousands of teens and young adults to Santa Barbara County. But, efforts to keep the street parties in check once again worked this this year. In 2002, 103 people were arrested,...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria

A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy