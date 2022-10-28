Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara County Fire halt forward progress of fire at Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fire at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash at 4004 Foxen Canyon Rd around 2:30 p.m Sunday. The post Santa Barbara County Fire halt forward progress of fire at Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing on roadway near Santa Maria
An unidentified pilot walked away from an emergency landing on a roadway southeast of Santa Maria after his aircraft experienced mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza was en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo Regional Airport when the...
kclu.org
Ventura County establishes Day of Remembrance for Borderline Bar And Grill attack victims
This month marks the fourth anniversary of the attack at a Ventura County nightclub which left 12 people dead. On Tuesday, Ventura County Supervisors passed a resolution insuring those impacted by the tragedy at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks will never be forgotten. With the November 7th...
Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday
Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday. The post Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
24-year-old man airlifted out of dirt bike accident with moderate injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A 24-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Airport to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from a dirt bike motorcycle crash in Los Padres with moderate injuries Sunday. Santa Barbara Helicopter 964 performed a hoist rescue to treat and stabilize the man for ground transport...
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Plane bound for SLO airport makes emergency landing on road
The aircraft struck a power line during the forced landing, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler The post Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Century-old bottles found in trash pit to be displayed at SLO County lighthouse
The glass bottles offer a window into life at the lighthouse in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a docent said.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night
One transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injury after their motorcycle crashed on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
Lompoc City Fire Department responds to abandoned car fire
Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a single-car fire early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 29.
KEYT
Plane diverts to Santa Maria Airport for emergency landing Saturday afternoon
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire reported a plane had to make an emergency landing at the Santa Maria Airport due to a mechanical failure at 4:14 p.m. Saturday. “He landed safely. He watched for the cars and There was a gap in between the cars. And he...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
Santa Barbara Independent
Third Annual Witches’ Paddle Brings Toil and Trouble to Santa Barbara Harbor
It was the third annual Witches’ Paddle for Team Paddle Santa Barbara (https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/456290) who cast their broomsticks aside for the day in favor of boarding these SUPs — all in the name of a great cause, the Santa Barbara Foodbank ShareHouse. Learn more about Foodbank ShareHouse here. Support...
kclu.org
All quiet (relatively speaking!) in Isla Vista over Halloween weekend
It was once one of the biggest annual unsanctioned, unsponsored Halloween events on the West Coast, attracting tens of thousands of teens and young adults to Santa Barbara County. But, efforts to keep the street parties in check once again worked this this year. In 2002, 103 people were arrested,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria
A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
americanmilitarynews.com
WATCH: Veterans return to cheering crowd in Calif. after Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.
The Central Coast Honor Flight returned to San Luis Obispo Regional County Airport on Wednesday night to a raucous, cheering crowd of volunteers, family and friends. The group takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses paid trips to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials that honor their military service.
KEYT
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate deadly Sunday officer involved shooting in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A male suspect has died from a gunshot wound in a stand-off with Santa Maria Police officers Sunday in the 1000 block of west Morrison Ave. The man was fleeing Santa Maria officers on foot after refusing to comply with officers verbal commands and threatening law enforcement with a weapon.
Elm Street Park Playground grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony
The public is invited to join an outdoor community event to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Elm Street Park Playground.
Comments / 0