Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Heads up for drivers: construction will impact this Cary road

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November. A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said. This will impact the road near Walnut...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill readies for ‘Halloween on Franklin Street’; thousands expected

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to flood Franklin Street for Halloween and town officials are ready for it. A town spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’d see upwards of 15,000 people turning out for “Halloween on Franklin Street” before the pandemic. Those numbers were much smaller last year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place but town officials are anticipating a big bounce-back in numbers tonight.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

One person dead in Granville County house fire

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — One person was killed in a Sunday night house fire. According to Terry Hobgood, public information officer for Granville County, the county’s emergency communication office received a call at 9:56 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Nottingham Way. Multiple fire departments responded...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
Technician Online

SG Sunday: Everyone needs to get on board with commuter rail in the Triangle

Raleigh provides some access to public transportation in the form of GoRaleigh buses and train rides a few times a day from Amtrak, but these options are not equal to the growing population. According to data from the 2020 Census, Wake County is gaining approximately 62 new residents a day and is the third-fastest-growing county under a million people. Now, the county is larger than one million residents. Based on the same data, most residents are commuting alone. Adding a commuter rail to the Triangle would give a needed alternative to the current options.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
GARNER, NC
cbs17

2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

