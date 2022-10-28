Read full article on original website
cbs17
Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
4 cars involved in crash on I-440 in Raleigh, heavy delays reported
RALEIGH, N.C. — Heavy delays were reported during the Tuesday morning commute after a multi-car crash on Interstate 440. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 5 for Lake Boone Trail. Tow trucks were blocking three lanes at 8 a.m., and delays began at...
cbs17
Heads up for drivers: construction will impact this Cary road
CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November. A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said. This will impact the road near Walnut...
cbs17
Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
Driver breaks window to escape from car submerged in Johnston County creek
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A driver hydroplaned in heavy rain Tuesday and ended up in a creek in Johnston County. The crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. on N.C. Highway 222 near Middlesex. Crews at the scene told WRAL News the driver was able to shatter a window, climb out and...
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Glenwood Ave. loses power after car crashes into utility pole Saturday night, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash caused a power outage on Glenwood Ave. Saturday night, according to Raleigh police. At about 10:30 p.m., officers said a car crashed into a utility pole on Glenwood Ave. near Washington St. Raleigh police tweeted that Glenwood Ave. was closed and power was...
cbs17
I-95 south reopens about 2 miles north of I-40 interchange in Johnston County
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour. The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles...
3 youths shot at North Carolina apartment complex; 2 in serious condition, police say
The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing.
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
cbs17
35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
cbs17
Chapel Hill readies for ‘Halloween on Franklin Street’; thousands expected
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to flood Franklin Street for Halloween and town officials are ready for it. A town spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’d see upwards of 15,000 people turning out for “Halloween on Franklin Street” before the pandemic. Those numbers were much smaller last year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place but town officials are anticipating a big bounce-back in numbers tonight.
cbs17
One person dead in Granville County house fire
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — One person was killed in a Sunday night house fire. According to Terry Hobgood, public information officer for Granville County, the county’s emergency communication office received a call at 9:56 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Nottingham Way. Multiple fire departments responded...
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
Technician Online
SG Sunday: Everyone needs to get on board with commuter rail in the Triangle
Raleigh provides some access to public transportation in the form of GoRaleigh buses and train rides a few times a day from Amtrak, but these options are not equal to the growing population. According to data from the 2020 Census, Wake County is gaining approximately 62 new residents a day and is the third-fastest-growing county under a million people. Now, the county is larger than one million residents. Based on the same data, most residents are commuting alone. Adding a commuter rail to the Triangle would give a needed alternative to the current options.
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
Highway Patrol: 4 children seriously injured after mother falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into tree near Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Four children and their mother were seriously injured in a crash at around 9 a.m. Sunday in Clayton. Authorities say the mother fell asleep at the wheel, drove off the roadway and hit a large Oak tree on Buffalo Road near Archer Lodge. All five of...
cbs17
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
cbs17
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
