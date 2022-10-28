Raleigh provides some access to public transportation in the form of GoRaleigh buses and train rides a few times a day from Amtrak, but these options are not equal to the growing population. According to data from the 2020 Census, Wake County is gaining approximately 62 new residents a day and is the third-fastest-growing county under a million people. Now, the county is larger than one million residents. Based on the same data, most residents are commuting alone. Adding a commuter rail to the Triangle would give a needed alternative to the current options.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO