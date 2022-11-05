ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dark times: how UK blackouts could hit tourists

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMtg0_0irD8wZO00

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.

Beware of the triads. No, not organised crime syndicates; I mean the three wintry half-hours “with the highest electricity transmission system demand”. National Grid, which uses triads for pricing, says they typically occur on weekdays from November to February between 4.30pm and 6pm.

What on earth has this got to do with travel? Potentially, quite a lot. I learnt about triads while researching on behalf of a reader, Judith Oliver, who is contemplating a winter visit to the UK from her home in Singapore. She asks: “Should rolling blackouts happen, what will be affected? Hotels? Restaurants? Theatres? Museums? Public transport?”

Those triads indicate the times when the electricity supply is most under strain – which, with the Kremlin doing its darnedest to destabilise the West, could lead to blackouts this winter.

National Grid stresses power cuts are “unlikely” but warns that if a series of events conspire against us, “some customers could be without power for pre-defined periods during a day”. They would be three-hour blocks. So, with a cushion around those triads, let us assume 4-7pm – and work through Ms Oliver’s list.

Big hotels have back-up for emergency lighting, but the delivery of afternoon tea and aperitifs could be affected – with an absence of internet, in-room entertainment and lifts potentially even more annoying for guests.

Restaurant kitchens would need to rush to prepare to feed hungry customers as soon as feasible after the 7pm reinstatement of power. In 2018, after a sudden power failure in London’s West End (a bolt out of the blue, if you like), the hospitality industry showed it could recover quickly even with no notice. Theatres were not so fortunate, with performances cancelled, but if actors knew they would be back in the limelight by 7pm, the shows could go on.

Museums would, I imagine, kick everyone out at 3.30pm and get staff out before the lights go out, which begs the question: might public transport be hit? Buses would be unaffected, as would the many lines on which only diesel trains run.

Rail passengers around London (as well as the Underground) could, in theory, find the power switched off. But given the harm caused by leaving commuters and rail staff high and dry for several hours, I imagine that trains will be protected in the same way as hospitals and air-traffic control.

Spin back almost half a century to the early 1970s when a series of miners’ strikes triggered power cuts that culminated in the “three-day week”. The government dealt with the shortage of energy by scheduling a series of rolling blackouts.

Neil Taylor, now a successful guidebook writer, had just begun what would become a long and distinguished career in the travel industry. “The situation was much worse in 1974 when electricity, but not gas or oil, was restricted in offices and factories to three days each week,” he says.

“On the other four days, candles were needed. So most tourist attractions closed as it was not practical just to open for such a short period each week. If blackouts do come during the current winter, they will be much shorter and restricted to certain areas. Notice will be given so it will be possible to escape to another area.”

Anyone who has visited Cuba over the past three decades is likely to have experienced at least one sudden, unannounced blackout. The locals are wearily accustomed to intermittent electricity, and life goes with barely a fumble.

Like Cuba, we need all the tourists we can persuade to visit the UK: they are the closest our economy gets to a magic money tree. By supporting our museums, restaurants and hotels, international visitors help sustain a wider range of amenities than we would otherwise enjoy.

I hope Ms Oliver decides to holiday in the UK this winter. But the very fact that she feels she needs to ask does not bode well for inbound tourism.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'

Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
The Independent

Tube strikes: When are London Underground walkouts and which lines are affected?

An upcoming Transport for London (TfL) strike by 10,000 RMT Union members working at London Underground and Arriva Rail (London Overground) is expected to cause significant disruption across the capital this week.It follows a run of strikes by Network Rail and train operator workers - the most recent of which were called off.A spokesperson for RMT said last week (Friday 4 November): “Rail union RMT has suspended planned strikes on Nov 5, 7 and 9 and will now enter into a period of intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies.”But although RMT’s rail strikes were suspended, TfL...
The Independent

Thousands of operations will be cancelled if nurse strike goes ahead

Thousands of NHS operations and appointments are likely to be cancelled if nurses go on strike across the UK.The health service will turn its attention to treating emergency patients in a “life-preserving care model” if nurses take to the picket lines.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has already said it is committed to ensuring emergency and urgent care can be kept running during a strike.Its care model for strikes says emergency care will be provided to preserve life or to prevent permanent disability.Some of the most serious cancer cases could be treated, while urgent diagnostic procedures and assessments will be...
The Independent

Strike against price hikes shuts down services in Greece

Public and some private sector workers walked off the job in Greece Wednesday during a 24-hour nationwide strike against price hikes that was disrupting services and transport around the country. Ferries remained tied up in port, severing connections to Greece’s islands, while taxis in the Greek capital stayed off the streets. No buses or trolleys were running in Athens, while only one of the three subway lines was operational, running a limited service until the afternoon. Flight traffic controllers had been due to participate in the strike with a six-hour work stoppage but had to reverse that decision late...
The Independent

Lorry crashes on M25 during Just Stop Oil protests

A person has been arrested for causing a public nuisance after a lorry crashed on the M25 while Just Stop Oil protests were taking place.Essex Police said the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, has led to road closures between Junction 26 and Junction 27 clockwise.The force has not confirmed whether it was the result of activists who have been demonstrating in the area, and the cause of the accident is unclear.It said: “We’re currently responding to an incident and a subsequent lorry collision on the M25.”We are at the scene of J30 of the M25 where one person has climbed...
The Independent

Ireland urged to use ‘unbelievable platform’ of South Africa win to improve further

Jack Conan says Ireland’s statement win over world champions South Africa is both a benchmark and a springboard for future challenges but also feels there are “massive areas” for improvement.The in-form Irish maintained their hold on top spot in the world rankings thanks to Saturday’s gripping 19-16 success in Dublin.Andy Farrell’s men move on to Aviva Stadium appointments with Fiji and Australia before turning attention to the 2023 Six Nations and next year’s World Cup.British and Irish Lion Conan is hoping to start in Farrell’s back row against the Fijians this weekend following four consecutive appearances from the bench and...
The Independent

M25 closures: Lorry crashes as Just Stop Oil block motorway for third day running

A person has been arrested for causing a public nuisance after a lorry crashed on the M25 while Just Stop Oil protests were taking place.The Metropolitan Police say officers from the Surrey and Essex force are at the scene dealing with protesters who have climbed on gantries at several points along the motorway.Essex Police said the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, has led to road closures between J26 and J27 clockwise.The force has not confirmed whether it was the result of activists who have been demonstrating in the area, and the cause of the accident is unclear.Surrey Police...
The Independent

Kenya Airways pilots' strike set to end after 4 days

Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline are set to resume work on Wednesday after a court ordered them to end their four-day strike.The court on Tuesday also ordered Kenya Airways not to intimidate pilots who participated in the strike called by their union following the failure to resolve a dispute over a retirement savings fund.Kenya Airways has been on a recovery path after suffering losses before and during the COVID-19 pandemic and had said it could not afford to pay into the fund.The airline had threatened disciplinary action against striking pilots and even advertised vacancies. The airline estimated daily...
The Independent

Bangladesh balances energy needs with climate, conservation

Fish, rice, mangrove trees and the lush delta wetlands where the massive Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers drain into the Bay of Bengal. It’s not luxury. But for the farmers and fishermen who live by the world’s largest mangrove forest, it’s more than enough. Now, the environment is at risk. A power plant will start burning coal near the Sundarbans this year as part of Bangladesh’s plan to meet its energy needs and improve living standards, officials say. Home to 168 million people, Bangladesh is among the most densely populated countries in the world. Once the power plant begins...
The Independent

Rohit Sharma downplays expectation on India ahead of England T20 semi-final

Rohit Sharma attempted to downplay the expectation on his India side ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final against England, insisting the outcome will not define reputations.India’s record at this tournament since being crowned inaugural champions in 2007 is surprisingly modest as they have reached the final on just one out of the last six occasions.They suffered a shock group stage exit in the United Arab Emirates last year but can banish those memories by beating England at Adelaide on Thursday then Pakistan or New Zealand at the MCG on Sunday.While India are viewed as slight favourites to reach the...
The Independent

Rail strikes called off: what does it mean for your journey?

Hours before the next round of national rail strikes was due to begin, the RMT union called off the action – saying it has “secured unconditional talks on Network Rail and the promise of an offer from the train operating companies”.But the decision has come too late to reinstate many of the widespread train cancellations that have been made because of the strikes.Which strikes have been called off?Strikes had been planned by staff working for Network Rail on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Saturday 9 November, with staff at 14 train operators stopping work on 5 and 9 November.The...
AOL Corp

Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025

The moon will turn red early Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025. The sun, Earth and moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse before daybreak on Nov. 8 that will be visible over all of North America. This will be the second lunar eclipse visible from the continent this year, the first one taking place on May 25-26. In addition to being visible across North America, the upcoming eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and eastern Asia.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

T20 World Cup: England and India’s head-to-head record ahead of semi-final

England will be looking to overturn recent history against India in Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final.Before a dead-rubber win in July’s third T20 international at Trent Bridge, England had lost four successive meetings in the format and here, the PA news agency looks at the head-to-head record.Overall recordEngland have won 10 and lost 12 of their 22 T20 internationals against India, dating back to September 2007.Seven of those 10 wins have come while chasing, with the biggest margin a pair of eight-wicket wins in Ahmedabad last March. India, by contrast, have batted first in eight of their victories including...
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy