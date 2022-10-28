Sheila Gray Baldwin Atkins, age 76, of Troy, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Sheila was born in Stanly County December 6, 1945. She was a graduate of West Montgomery High School, Class of '64. She worked as a detailed inspector at Russell Hosiery in Star and at Longworth in Candor. Sheila liked to collect antique glass, and loved going to flea markets and yard sales looking for deals. She also liked to sew pillows. Sheila always had a smile for everyone she met.

TROY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO