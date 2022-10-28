Read full article on original website
Sheila Gray Baldwin Atkins
Sheila Gray Baldwin Atkins, age 76, of Troy, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Sheila was born in Stanly County December 6, 1945. She was a graduate of West Montgomery High School, Class of '64. She worked as a detailed inspector at Russell Hosiery in Star and at Longworth in Candor. Sheila liked to collect antique glass, and loved going to flea markets and yard sales looking for deals. She also liked to sew pillows. Sheila always had a smile for everyone she met.
Emory Don Mabe
Emory Don Mabe, 85, of Seagrove, passed away October 28, 2022. A funeral service was held Monday, October 31, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Robbins with the Rev. Kenneth McNeill officiating. Mabe was born in Montgomery County to Sandy and Susie Mabe. He was preceded in death by his wife Estelle Mabe; sons, Jacky Don Mabe, Darrell Mabe; one grandson; one brother and one sister. Don is survived by his son, Farrell Mabe; one brother, two sisters; two grandsons, and three great-grandchildren.
