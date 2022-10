ST. PAUL, Minn. – Saint John's swimming and diving won 12 of the 13 events en route to a 184-54, dual-meet win at Macalester on Saturday, Oct. 29, in St. Paul. The Johnnies totaled 31 top-three marks/times on the afternoon, hours after they suffered a loss to Division II St. Cloud State Friday night (Oct. 28) in the home opener.

