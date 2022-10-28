There will be a regular meeting of the Monticello Central School District Board of Education on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the RJK Middle School Cafeteria. There will be a proposed executive session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation.”
Comments / 0