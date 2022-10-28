ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board of Education will meet Thursday, Nov. 3

There will be a regular meeting of the Monticello Central School District Board of Education on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the RJK Middle School Cafeteria. There will be a proposed executive session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation.”
Buy Panther swag; support MHS boys basketball

This is the announcement you have been waiting for!!!!! Our Monticello Boys Basketball Team Store is back!!!! Time to get some new Monti Spirit Swag and support our Boys Basketball Program. We have some great designs and some new gear to offer. Don’t wait because the team store closes on MONDAY Nov. 7 – you have one week to shop for that new hoodie, buy that t-shirt for your special someone, or treat yourself to the best looking winter hat on the market.
