'Bad Blood' emerges online as Taylor Swift tour leaves 'Blank Space' for San Antonio
Swift's The Eras tour will make stops in Arlington and Houston, but she won't be playing SA or Austin.
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
The spookiest house in San Antonio isn't putting their Halloween decorations away just yet
SAN ANTONIO — In the West Oak Estates neighborhood on the far west side is a house that has taken Halloween decorations to a whole other level. Joanna Meeks, who owns the home at 13918 Tahoe Vista, said she and her family have been putting on holiday displays for nearly 30 years.
9 San Antonio restaurants serving huge, flavorful calzones
Similar to pizza and just as delicious.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
travelawaits.com
Everything You Need To Know About This Texas Festival Full Of Bavarian Fun
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Deep in the heart of Texas, they’re celebrating life with pints of cold beer and bratwursts. Forget tacos, barbecue, and Texas chili; in New Braunfels, it’s Wurstfest time. For more than 60 years, people from around the world have gathered in the Texas Hill Country city, located midway between San Antonio and Austin, to celebrate its German heritage. This year’s Wurstfest happens November 4–13.
daystech.org
These iPhone Cases are Made in San Antonio
Think of Dodocase’s artisan iPad and iPhone instances like old school e book covers, says proprietor Jamie Moore. Each is hand made in San Antonio out of leather-based supplies utilizing a particular wraparound design that permits the case to fully shield each side of any system. Moore says it’s their consideration to materials, element and craftsmanship—in addition to the flexibility for patrons to customise what they need their case to appear like—that units them other than the a whole lot of different instances accessible. “We continually try to not only make things for the customer, but to give them a lot of choices,” he says. Indeed, they’ve over 400,000 potentialities for materials, sample, shade and different particulars. Now primarily based within the Alamo City, the corporate was initially based in 2010 in San Francisco. When the homeowners had been able to promote, they contacted Moore, who they’d gotten to know whereas he was on gross sales calls on the West Coast, and he bought the corporate in 2017. In San Antonio, he’s partnered with artisans he’d labored with for years producing Toplight Wedding Albums. “We made really nice wedding albums, and that same process is really what goes into making an iPad or iPhone cover,” Moore says. “There’s a lot of hand labor, but it’s fun.”
Parts of Stone Oak Parkway open following gas leak
SAN ANTONIO — Parts of Stone Oak Parkway were shut down following a gas leak, officials say. San Antonio Fire officials said there was a vapor leak at Knights Cross Drive and Stone Oak Parkway. It happened when construction crews hit a gas main, officials said. There were no...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
KSAT 12
Golden Star Cafe’s 90-year legacy on the West Side in jeopardy
SAN ANTONIO – After a celebration marking its 90th anniversary on Saturday, nearly all the tables at the Golden Star Café were filled on Monday with the kind of lunch crowd it hadn’t seen in a long while. Arnold Ortiz, who came by to pick up a...
KTSA
San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
fsrmagazine.com
Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
KSAT 12
FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
Residents of 3 Texas Cities Have Big Potty Mouths
Residents in many U.S. cities have potty mouths, but a few Texas cities land on the Preply list of the worst swearers in the country. Believe it or not, but we swear on average, 21 times a day. Millennials and Gen Z folks swear more than baby boomers who only...
San Antonio Current
A triple geodesic dome home near San Antonio is back on the market with a $100,000 price cut
A distinctive Bulverde home comprised of three geodesic domes is back on the market after a $100,000 price cut. Now listed for $1.3 million, the property's owners — a retired general contractor and his wife — originally tried to sell it in February. However, they briefly pulled it off the market after a fruitless six-month search for a buyer.
