Holiday Fun You Won’t Want to Miss at This Beautiful River Walk Hotel

Holiday Fun for November at this Hotel, Thompson San Antonio, are Sure to Delight Everyone. The first holiday fun event at the Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is their Cosmic Night at The Moon’s Daughters, which takes place whenever a full moon lands each month, will return on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for November’s Beaver Moon. The second full moon of fall was named the Beaver Moon by Native American tribes because of how active beavers are in mid-fall as they prepare for winter. Hotel guests and the public can enjoy live music, insight from a tarot card reader, and a specialty cocktail paired with a cosmic coaster. The cosmic coaster adds a flair of entertainment where guests will have the chance to scan a QR code, receive a prompt to think of questions, followed by unique insights, and conclude with a positive affirmation. The Moon’s Daughters is the best way to experience the full moon overlooking San Antonio’s skyline!
KTSA

San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
travelawaits.com

Everything You Need To Know About This Texas Festival Full Of Bavarian Fun

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Deep in the heart of Texas, they’re celebrating life with pints of cold beer and bratwursts. Forget tacos, barbecue, and Texas chili; in New Braunfels, it’s Wurstfest time. For more than 60 years, people from around the world have gathered in the Texas Hill Country city, located midway between San Antonio and Austin, to celebrate its German heritage. This year’s Wurstfest happens November 4–13.
visitsanantonio.com

The 10 Best Mother-Daughter Getaways In The US

For a more laid-back escape filled with sights, history, and delicious eats, San Antonio, TX, is another option worth considering for any mother-daughter duo. For many travelers, the main attraction here is the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. Mother-daughter duos can book a Riverwalk boat cruise, enjoy a wide variety of restaurants that line the streets of this famed area, or simply do some light shopping and sightseeing. If you do opt to see the sights, don’t forget to check out The Alamo while you’re there.
KENS 5

KENS 5 viewers show off their Halloween costumes🎃

SAN ANTONIO — It's the spook-spookiest time of the year, and KENS 5 viewers are making sure the city knows it!. We asked our KENS audience to share your Halloween costume photos and not only did you deliver, but you impressed. We've seen convincing Mario and Luigis, young coffee-sipping divas, even a Count Dracula or two.
KSAT 12

FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
B93

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Radio Ink

KTSA Raises Over $163K

Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
