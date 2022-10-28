Holiday Fun for November at this Hotel, Thompson San Antonio, are Sure to Delight Everyone. The first holiday fun event at the Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is their Cosmic Night at The Moon’s Daughters, which takes place whenever a full moon lands each month, will return on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for November’s Beaver Moon. The second full moon of fall was named the Beaver Moon by Native American tribes because of how active beavers are in mid-fall as they prepare for winter. Hotel guests and the public can enjoy live music, insight from a tarot card reader, and a specialty cocktail paired with a cosmic coaster. The cosmic coaster adds a flair of entertainment where guests will have the chance to scan a QR code, receive a prompt to think of questions, followed by unique insights, and conclude with a positive affirmation. The Moon’s Daughters is the best way to experience the full moon overlooking San Antonio’s skyline!

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO