Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The spookiest house in San Antonio isn't putting their Halloween decorations away just yet
SAN ANTONIO — In the West Oak Estates neighborhood on the far west side is a house that has taken Halloween decorations to a whole other level. Joanna Meeks, who owns the home at 13918 Tahoe Vista, said she and her family have been putting on holiday displays for nearly 30 years.
flicksandfood.com
Holiday Fun You Won’t Want to Miss at This Beautiful River Walk Hotel
Holiday Fun for November at this Hotel, Thompson San Antonio, are Sure to Delight Everyone. The first holiday fun event at the Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is their Cosmic Night at The Moon’s Daughters, which takes place whenever a full moon lands each month, will return on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for November’s Beaver Moon. The second full moon of fall was named the Beaver Moon by Native American tribes because of how active beavers are in mid-fall as they prepare for winter. Hotel guests and the public can enjoy live music, insight from a tarot card reader, and a specialty cocktail paired with a cosmic coaster. The cosmic coaster adds a flair of entertainment where guests will have the chance to scan a QR code, receive a prompt to think of questions, followed by unique insights, and conclude with a positive affirmation. The Moon’s Daughters is the best way to experience the full moon overlooking San Antonio’s skyline!
KTSA
San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
travelawaits.com
Everything You Need To Know About This Texas Festival Full Of Bavarian Fun
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Deep in the heart of Texas, they’re celebrating life with pints of cold beer and bratwursts. Forget tacos, barbecue, and Texas chili; in New Braunfels, it’s Wurstfest time. For more than 60 years, people from around the world have gathered in the Texas Hill Country city, located midway between San Antonio and Austin, to celebrate its German heritage. This year’s Wurstfest happens November 4–13.
KSAT 12
Soldiers’ Angels want to give military, veteran families a memorable holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – Soldiers’ Angels and Angel sponsors are ready to adopt a family and spread holiday cheer. Registration for the Adopt-A-Family program opened Sept. 7 and will close Dec. 6. The Adopt-A-Family program connects deployed military and veteran families with ‘Angels’ who have a desire to share...
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
visitsanantonio.com
The 10 Best Mother-Daughter Getaways In The US
For a more laid-back escape filled with sights, history, and delicious eats, San Antonio, TX, is another option worth considering for any mother-daughter duo. For many travelers, the main attraction here is the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. Mother-daughter duos can book a Riverwalk boat cruise, enjoy a wide variety of restaurants that line the streets of this famed area, or simply do some light shopping and sightseeing. If you do opt to see the sights, don’t forget to check out The Alamo while you’re there.
KENS 5
KENS 5 viewers show off their Halloween costumes🎃
SAN ANTONIO — It's the spook-spookiest time of the year, and KENS 5 viewers are making sure the city knows it!. We asked our KENS audience to share your Halloween costume photos and not only did you deliver, but you impressed. We've seen convincing Mario and Luigis, young coffee-sipping divas, even a Count Dracula or two.
KSAT 12
FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KSAT 12
Golden Star Cafe’s 90-year legacy on the West Side in jeopardy
SAN ANTONIO – After a celebration marking its 90th anniversary on Saturday, nearly all the tables at the Golden Star Café were filled on Monday with the kind of lunch crowd it hadn’t seen in a long while. Arnold Ortiz, who came by to pick up a...
9 San Antonio restaurants serving huge, flavorful calzones
Similar to pizza and just as delicious.
'The ducks got the biggest applause': Spiritlandia night parade visitors disappointed after lackluster event
SAN ANTONIO — Spiritlandia, San Antonio's newly rebranded celebration of Dia de los Muertos meant to help bring the city into the national spotlight this time of year, responded to visitor complaints about Thursday night's kickoff event: a river parade that ended up being delayed and with fewer floats than expected.
These San Antonio Neighborhoods Have The Best Public High Schools
Schools are a top priority when it comes to choosing a place to live.
Radio Ink
KTSA Raises Over $163K
Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
foxsanantonio.com
Traffic congestion caused disappointment for many fans at the Elton John Farewell concert
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
San Antonio girl wins four taekwondo world titles in one day | Kids Who Make SA Great
SAN ANTONIO — Jade Napier kept trying to find her niche, but it seemed to elude her. Ballet did not hold her interest, and neither did gymnastics or soccer. When she got to an invitational self-defense class, it seemed like love at first fight. "I learned like ten things...
