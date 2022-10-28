Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
How To Purchase 10 Trips On AirTrain in New York For Only $25.00: A Step-By-Step Guide
When the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey increased the rate of using the AirTrain at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from $7.75 to $8.00 back in January of 2022, that meant that another 25 cents would come out of your pocket or purse every time you used it between the airport itself and two stations: Howard Beach and Jamaica…
travelawaits.com
5 Amazing Food Tours To Experience In And Around New York City
The New York City area is a key destination for foodies. With thousands of restaurants, there are unique food experiences at every price point and from every cuisine. Exploring on your own is fun and we have had dozens of culinary adventures in the New York area. We’ve done food...
therealdeal.com
Super supers: Ranking NYC’s top property management firms
In the four years since The Real Deal last ranked New York’s top property management firms, the industry that keeps the peace between residents and building owners has been through the wringer. From pandemic-related lockdowns, which emptied some buildings and triggered a transition to remote technology, to soaring rents...
15 Words and Phrases New Yorkers Say That You Need To Know
New York is an interesting place. There’s Upstate and then there’s Downstate but the world doesn’t seem to understand this. No, the world seems to believe the entire state is one gigantic city. In reality, according to the Washington Post, Upstate New York "begins north of Poughkeepsie...
Detroit News
Gael Greene, Detroit-born New York magazine restaurant critic and humanitarian, has died
One of the country's most well-known restaurant critics, author and humanitarian Gael Greene has died at age 88. In addition to serving diners of New York City for decades with her critiques and observations on the city’s food scene for New York magazine, Detroit-born Greene also co-founded Citymeals on Wheels with her friend, culinary legend James Beard.
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Last Mile Weed Delivery Service For New York City
New York City has experienced a real economic boom as a result of the legalization of recreational cannabis. There was a time in the past when people sold cannabis as a matter of economic necessity. The profits from the business were reinvested back into the community, funding schools, health-food restaurants, and other businesses that served the community. As a result, it was us who were criminally and adversely affected by illegal marijuana. The very thing which used to be the reason for our marginalization and persecution has now turned into the source of our prosperity as well asthe opportunity to create wealth for future generations.
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Manhattan At Night
Manhattan encompasses everything visitors love about the Big Apple, with famous buildings and iconic places like the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Central Park and Time Square, and many more equally popular attractions across the borough. It’s impossible to get bored in Manhattan, thanks to its incredible cultural diversity, ethnically diverse neighbourhoods and exciting choices of things to do.
New York City’s Marriott Marquis Completes Massive Renovation
The New York Marriott Marquis is a Times Square icon. Opened in 1985, the hotel is located on Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets. The two wings of the hotel house 1,971 rooms, making the Marriott Marquis the largest hotel in New York based on the number of rooms. We...
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
Fast Casual
Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey
Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
DIFFERENCE MAKERS: Queens woman preserves—and lives in—NYC's oldest private home
Marion Duckworth Smith has lived in the original Rikers farmhouse in East Elmhurst, Queens, for 40 years. It’s right across the street from the entrance to the jail that bears its name.
New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus
With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
Adams loves idea of car-free future for NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City. He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there. […]
monovisions.com
Vintage: Hooverville in New York City (1930s)
Homelessness was present before the Great Depression, and was a common sight before 1929. Most large cities built municipal lodging houses for the homeless, but the Depression exponentially increased demand. The homeless clustered in shanty towns close to free soup kitchens. These settlements were often trespassing on private lands, but they were frequently tolerated or ignored out of necessity. The New Deal enacted special relief programs aimed at the homeless under the Federal Transient Service, which operated from 1933 to 1939.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Being Ignored at NYC Adoption Event Has Us in Tears
TikTok user @petartbyandrea was at an NYC dog adoption event when she noticed something that broke her heart. So doing the reasonable thing, she decided to film what was happening with the hopes of social media working its magic. She came across an adorable 3-year-old dog named Bob. Bob is...
New Jersey man creates massive ‘Stranger Things’ display in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man created a massive ‘Stranger Things’ display on the front lawn of his Fair Lawn home. Inspired by the popular Netflix hit, the house is now attracting dozens of visitors, just in time for Halloween. This is the third year that Dave Carota is transforming his home into […]
paramuspost.com
Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.
(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
