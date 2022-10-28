ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

5 Amazing Food Tours To Experience In And Around New York City

The New York City area is a key destination for foodies. With thousands of restaurants, there are unique food experiences at every price point and from every cuisine. Exploring on your own is fun and we have had dozens of culinary adventures in the New York area. We’ve done food...
Super supers: Ranking NYC’s top property management firms

In the four years since The Real Deal last ranked New York’s top property management firms, the industry that keeps the peace between residents and building owners has been through the wringer. From pandemic-related lockdowns, which emptied some buildings and triggered a transition to remote technology, to soaring rents...
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Last Mile Weed Delivery Service For New York City

New York City has experienced a real economic boom as a result of the legalization of recreational cannabis. There was a time in the past when people sold cannabis as a matter of economic necessity. The profits from the business were reinvested back into the community, funding schools, health-food restaurants, and other businesses that served the community. As a result, it was us who were criminally and adversely affected by illegal marijuana. The very thing which used to be the reason for our marginalization and persecution has now turned into the source of our prosperity as well asthe opportunity to create wealth for future generations.
20 Things To Do In Manhattan At Night

Manhattan encompasses everything visitors love about the Big Apple, with famous buildings and iconic places like the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Central Park and Time Square, and many more equally popular attractions across the borough. It’s impossible to get bored in Manhattan, thanks to its incredible cultural diversity, ethnically diverse neighbourhoods and exciting choices of things to do.
Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey

Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC

From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus

With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
Adams loves idea of car-free future for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City. He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there. […]
Vintage: Hooverville in New York City (1930s)

Homelessness was present before the Great Depression, and was a common sight before 1929. Most large cities built municipal lodging houses for the homeless, but the Depression exponentially increased demand. The homeless clustered in shanty towns close to free soup kitchens. These settlements were often trespassing on private lands, but they were frequently tolerated or ignored out of necessity. The New Deal enacted special relief programs aimed at the homeless under the Federal Transient Service, which operated from 1933 to 1939.
Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.

(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
