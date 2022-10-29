2. If you have 3. then you probably have none. Maybe that’s the old saying or something like that. I mentioned before the game in the preview that it made no sense to discuss and hammer how all 3 quarterbacks would play and we’re seeing that this is maybe the wrong approach. I think I get the idea that Joey McGuire wants to keep all of them around, but we all know how this works, which is that some of the players are going to transfer. That’s the reality and that’s okay. Regardless, I think you can’t keep thinking that you need to play all 3. That’s not a requirement and the quarterback position works differently than any other position. And I would have replaced Morton at halftime, but I would also make a terrible coach.

