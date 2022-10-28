Lumen Technologies, Inc LUMN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter total revenues is pegged at $4.41 billion, suggesting a fall of 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating a 26.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $4.382 million and 34 cents per share, respectively.

2 HOURS AGO