Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Paramount Global (PARA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Paramount Global PARA is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved northward by 4.9% to 43 cents per share in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 43.4% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. OHI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an...
NASDAQ
Will Pinnacle West (PNW) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Pinnacle West (PNW), which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This power company has...
NASDAQ
Eaton (ETN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Eaton Corporation ETN is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1, before the opening bell. The power management company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.44% in the trailing four quarters on average. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
NASDAQ
Will Mitek Systems (MITK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Mitek Systems (MITK), which belongs to the Zacks Computer - Optical Imaging industry. When looking at the last two reports, this mobile imaging software company has...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
Lumen Technologies, Inc LUMN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter total revenues is pegged at $4.41 billion, suggesting a fall of 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating a 26.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $4.382 million and 34 cents per share, respectively.
NASDAQ
Will Lower Revenues Affect Qorvo's (QRVO) Earnings in Q2?
Qorvo, Inc. QRVO is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.1%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average. The Greensboro, NC-based company is expected to...
NASDAQ
NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag
NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP recorded third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per unit of 93 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 47.6%. The bottom line improved by 287.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 24 cents per unit. Revenues. For the third quarter of 2022, the firm’s...
NASDAQ
MetLife (MET) to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading insurance-based global financial services company reported adjusted operating earnings per share of $2, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29% due to higher premiums, fees and other revenues, solid contributions from the Latin America segment and reduced expenses. However, the upside was partly offset by a lower net investment income.
NASDAQ
Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings
Coinbase Global COIN is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, after the closing bell. COIN delivered an earnings surprise in one of the last four reported quarters while missing in three. Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement. COIN’s third-quarter results are...
NASDAQ
Will ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Why Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS), which belongs to the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially...
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock
Ethan Allen (ETD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
NASDAQ
Can Celestica (CLS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Celestica (CLS) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this electronics manufacturing...
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Host Hotels (HST) This Earnings Season?
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2, after market close. HST’s quarterly results will likely highlight year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the previous quarter, the Bethesda, MD-based lodging real estate investment trust (REIT)...
NASDAQ
Can Franklin (BEN) Retain Its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
Franklin Resources Inc. BEN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. BEN’s results are anticipated to indicate year-over-year declines in earnings and revenues. In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While lower expenses alleviated the bottom-line...
NASDAQ
Can Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
NASDAQ
Will Cost Inflation Mar Ingersoll Rand's (IR) Q3 Earnings?
Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 60 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 12.5%.
Comments / 0