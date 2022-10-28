ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

The Ann Arbor News

3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan

On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

YpsiGLOW brings luminary fun back to downtown with parade, dance party

YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti’s colorful celebration of weird, wild and wonderful luminary art returned to the city’s downtown Friday night, bringing a parade, dance party and drag show to Washington Street. The annual Halloween-adjacent festival is hosted by WonderFool Productions, the Ann Arbor-based arts company that puts on...
YPSILANTI, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Program to end gun violence in Jackson underway with new coordinator

JACKSON, MI – Efforts to reduce gun violence in Jackson are moving forward with help from a new Group Violence Intervention Strategy coordinator. Cheryl Ragland has been picked as the first program coordinator of the Jackson Police Department’s Group Violence Intervention Strategy. At the Tuesday, Oct. 25 Jackson City Council meeting, Ragland and Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt provided an update on the program’s progress so far.
JACKSON, MI
plymouthvoice.com

There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth

Oct. 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth and It’s not about politics, woke ideology, schools, radical preferences or even parking spaces. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about Americanism built on hometown values. The allegiance to tradition and the wistful desire to return...
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Judge dismisses part of assault suit against University of Michigan

MICHIGAN (AP) - A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer. Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Friday that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law, The Detroit News reported.
ANN ARBOR, MI
momcollective.com

Lansing Donut Shops for Celebrating National Donut Day

Who has time to cook a gourmet breakfast anymore…and let’s get real, our kids would prefer the junk anyway. We want options that are fast, convenient, and delicious. We need donuts! If your family is anything like mine, donuts are a must whether it’s a quick grab on the way to school (remember those days?) or a fun weekend treat. I also happen to know this Friday is National Donut Day and don’t think there is any excuse better than that to treat yourself and your family. We are surrounded by great Lansing donut shops for the cake donut lover or the fritter fanatic like myself.
LANSING, MI
diehardsport.com

Top Recruit Decommits From MSU, Sparty Reporter Makes Funny Excuse

Michigan State lost four-star RB pledge Kedrick Reescano in their 2023 class earlier this week. Lansing State journalist Graham Crouch then went on to say that he was never committed even though he said he was decommitting from MSU:
WILX-TV

Williamston Police Department investigating threat to high school

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a threat at Williamston High School that happened Friday. A letter was sent to parents and guardians Friday by Williamston Community Schools Administration that said there was a threat to the school found written in a high school restroom. The writing reportedly indicated a threat to Williamston High School next Wednesday.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

U-M cyberattack hits 33K patients

The personal information of about 33,850 Michigan Medicine patients was compromised through a phishing scheme that targeted employee emails, the Ann Arbor-based health system announced Thursday. Cyberattackers were able to get names, medical record numbers, addresses, dates of birth, diagnostic and treatment information and/or health insurance information of some of...

