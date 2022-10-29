When the road team takes an early lead in a playoff game, it can become second nature for the home team to play a little tight and not be at its best. Piper wasn’t about to fall into that hole, though, in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs against Tonganoxie. The Pirates scored 28 unanswered points after the Chieftains got on the board first to advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 35-14 victory.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO