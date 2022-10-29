Read full article on original website
Missouri Roundup Week 10
St. Pius X ousted Cameron from the Class 3, District 9 playoffs Friday night 49-6. It was almost the same score the Warriors defeated the Dragons by in week three when they won 45-6. But this week, the stakes were higher as the victor moved on to the next round of the district playoffs.
Keeping their cool
When the road team takes an early lead in a playoff game, it can become second nature for the home team to play a little tight and not be at its best. Piper wasn’t about to fall into that hole, though, in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs against Tonganoxie. The Pirates scored 28 unanswered points after the Chieftains got on the board first to advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 35-14 victory.
Liberty North handles Blue Springs
In week six, Liberty North defeated Blue Springs 35-10. No doubt that was on the minds of the Wildcat coaches and players as they hooked up in Friday night’s Class 6, District 4 playoff. But again, the Wildcats were overmatched offensively and defensively by the Eagles, and North went on to advance with a 37-7 win to keep its record perfect at 10-0 and its sights set on a state championship.
Flipping the script
Turnovers came in bunches for Park Hill South in their 50-40 upset win over No. 9 Staley in the Class 6 district quarterfinals on Friday night at Staley High School. The game turned in the second quarter with the Panthers forcing three turnovers. It started with a Falcon pass that...
East Buchanan rolls Plattsburg
The East Buchanan Bulldogs dominated Plattsburg in a defensive spectacle on Friday night, shutting out the Tigers through all four quarters of football, 68-0. The Bulldogs’ defense came out firing on all cylinders, with defensive back Adamstephen Engnes picking off the Tigers on back-to-back drives. A few plays on offense quickly gave East Buchanan a 14-0 lead.
Finally on the right side
Close games have had a way of finding Park Hill this season, and it hasn’t typically ended well for the Trojans. They’ve played five one-score games this season and have a 1-4 record, including two losses by a single point. So, it was no surprise that here they...
Van Horn shuts out Winnetonka
Van Horn used a strong ground game, with multiple running backs, on offense, while their defense pitched a shutout, in a 22-0 victory, over Winnetonka. Quarterback Christian Neely spent most the game handing off to his workhorse, Sammie Bailey. When Bailey took a rest, Quintin Cooper was the change of pace runner.
Shawnee Heights doubles up Lansing
What better way to start the Kansas Class 5A playoffs than to face a conference foe? Lansing and Shawnee Heights played in week two, and the T-Birds got the best of the Lions 46-23 in that United Kansas Conference matchup. This week, they play to keep their season alive, and while it was a more evenly matched contest this time around, the Lions didn’t have quite enough to come back against Shawnee Heights and fell 28-21 to end their season.
Off and running
Blue Valley West quarterback Zach Darche closed the first half with a 70-yard pick six before opening the third quarter with a 66-yard scoring strike to Lake Ryan to help the Jaguars open up a 31-7 advantage in Friday’s first round KSHSAA Class 6A State Football Playoff win over Shawnee Mission Northwest.
St. James ends Basehor-Linwood's season again
St. James Academy started its 4A title defense in postseason play with a strong defensive effort and plenty of offense as the No. 10-seeded Thunder handled No. 7 Basehor-Linwood 35-6 Friday night in a 4A playoff opener. It’s the second straight year the Bobcats’ season came to an end against...
Sumner tops Topeka West
Sumner needed a big play. Defensive back Marco Contreras delivered. Late in the Sabres' thrilling 47-42 win over Topeka West, the visiting Chargers trailed by 6 points and had possession of the ball deep in Sumner territory. Topeka West quarterback Malachi Berg looked for one of his receivers in the endzone but Contreras broke on the route and wrestled the ball away from the receiver for an interception and touchback. The pick with a little over 4 minutes remaining in the game all but sealed the deal for Sumner, its first postseason victory since 2010.
North Kansas City edges St. Joseph Central
The No. 5 Central Indians faced off against the No. 4 North Kansas City Hornets in the Class 5 District 8 quarterfinals but couldn’t come away with the win, falling 34-28 in overtime. The Indians and Hornets went blow for blow for the majority of the game. Central got...
Freshman profile: Zuby Ejiofor similar to a former Kansas great?
Eric Bossi joins Michael Swain as the two break down Kansas basketball freshman Zuby Ejiofor and what KU needs from him in 2022-23.
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title
WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. proclaims Oct. 29 KC Current Day
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced via social media Saturday that he has proclaimed Oct. 29 as Kansas City Current Day.
Newcomer acquires Dengel & Son
TOPEKA – The Newcomer Funeral Service Group has acquired Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg, though the Dengel name and staffs are not expected to change. Dengel & Son will continue to operate under the same name and with the same team, according to a statement from Newcomer Funeral Service Group. Newcomer said it plans to provide additional support as needed.
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV
The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
