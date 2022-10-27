Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
One injured in major crash on S Harrells Ferry Road Sunday evening
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a major crash on South Harrells Ferry Road Sunday evening. One person was injured and taken to a hospital, officials say. Their current condition is unknown. As of 5:30 p.m., S Harrells Ferry Road was blocked off at Sherwood Forest...
Baton Rouge man on hike now missing for 5 days, search continues in Ozarks
NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. - The pristine beauty of the Buffalo National River in the Ozarks attracts thousands of hikers every year. It's where Baton Rouge resident Preston Smith chose to connect with nature, by himself. The 67-year-old decided to take the scenic six-mile hike along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail. That was...
Man killed after being thrown from truck in Iberville Parish overnight, State Police says
MARINGOUIN - A man was killed in an overnight crash in Iberville Parish when the truck he was riding in flipped, throwing him from the vehicle. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis of New Orleans.
After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges
HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital
DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day. The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.
Authorities searching for missing Baton Rouge man last seen hiking in Arkansas national park
NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. - Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas national park Thursday. National Park Service officials said 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River, and he was reported missing Saturday morning.
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
BATON ROUGE- Surveillance video from Tykoboom Hill shows a man inside her home stealing many items including her pet dog. "I never would have thought that my home would have been entered by criminals," Hill said. Hill lives in a quiet neighborhood in Baton Rouge, and has been there for...
Century-old shipwreck being torn apart by visitors; researchers asking them to stop
BATON ROUGE - Two weeks low water levels revealed a century-old shipwreck along the Mississippi River and thousands of curious sightseers have made their way through the weeds and down the levee to see the S.S. Brookhill. Reports of visitors taking pieces from the shipwreck as souvenirs has prompted the...
Person hurt after vehicle crashed through wall of Baton Rouge insurance building Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed through the wall of an insurance building on Old Hammond Highway Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Allstate Insurance Co. building on Old Hammond Highway, not far from Boulevard De Province, police say. Officials said...
One hurt in shooting on Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning on Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street around 10 a.m. Officers said they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect or motive has been...
Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD
BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closed indefinitely after fire Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - A popular Denham Springs restaurant was damaged Friday night in a substantial fire and has closed indefinitely. According to the restaurant management, P-Beau's on Bass Pro Boulevard caught on fire after 10 p.m. Friday after they had closed. P-Beau's shut down from August to September in 2022...
Group celebrating Halloween with cemetery bike ride
BATON ROUGE - Halloween is in full swing for the capital city, and one group is celebrating the spooky season with an eerie bike ride. Saturday morning, Bike Baton Rouge cycled through historic Spanish Town for their annual cemetery bike ride, known as the Velo Muertos Bicycle Tour. The group...
All trick, no treat: Vandals destory neighborhood Halloween decorations overnight
BATON ROUGE - Some vandals tore through yards, destroying Halloween decorations in the University Villas neighborhood off Burbank hours before sunrise Saturday morning. Homeowners found a large display of Bettlejuice ransacked - picked apart and broken. The decoration was part of an annual one a couple puts up every year....
Proposed $7.5 billion plant could bring hundreds of new jobs to Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - A proposal to build a $7.5 billion energy facility in Donaldsonville could bring hundreds of new jobs to the region, according to the companies behind the effort. Clean Hydrogen Works comprises Ascension Clean Energy, Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia, the corporate components of the project, which aims...
LSU moves up 3 spots to No. 15 in latest AP Polls
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are three spots higher in the latest AP Polls, going from No. 18 to No. 15. The Tigers are off this week before their matchup against No. 6 Alabama next week in Tiger Stadium.
