Morgan City, LA

wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man on hike now missing for 5 days, search continues in Ozarks

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. - The pristine beauty of the Buffalo National River in the Ozarks attracts thousands of hikers every year. It's where Baton Rouge resident Preston Smith chose to connect with nature, by himself. The 67-year-old decided to take the scenic six-mile hike along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail. That was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges

HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day. The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

One hurt in shooting on Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning on Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street around 10 a.m. Officers said they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect or motive has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD

BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Group celebrating Halloween with cemetery bike ride

BATON ROUGE - Halloween is in full swing for the capital city, and one group is celebrating the spooky season with an eerie bike ride. Saturday morning, Bike Baton Rouge cycled through historic Spanish Town for their annual cemetery bike ride, known as the Velo Muertos Bicycle Tour. The group...
BATON ROUGE, LA

