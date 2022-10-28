ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Heffernan Memorial Hosts Urgent Care Groundbreaking

CALEXICO – Calexico residents became one step closer to urgent care medical services with the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District’s recent groundbreaking for its new Urgent Care Center. Located at the northeast corner of Mary Avenue and Fourth Street, the new facility will be within walking distance of San...
CALEXICO, CA
El Centro Aquatic Center hosts its 3rd annual Floating Pumpkin Patch

EL CENTRO — Children jumped, waded and swam to retrieve floating pumpkins bobbing at two swimming pools during the third annual Floating Pumpkin Patch at the El Centro Aquatic Center. Within an hour of the three-hour free event that began at noon, only a few of the 150 pumpkins...
EL CENTRO, CA
Pumpkin patch features family fun with a hint of Christ

IMPERIAL – Valley residents congregated at Imperial Valley Youth for Christ’s (YFC) annual Pumpkin Patch & Farmer’s Market event in Imperial’s Lisa Tucker Center Saturday, October 29. The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and went on until the sun set at 6 p.m. As per...
IMPERIAL, CA

