Related
KOCO

Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Mustang Public Schools increase police presence after gun found on campus

MUSTANG, Okla. — Mustang Public Schools is increasing police presence at a middle school on Monday after a gun was found on campus. The school said that in addition to more police at the school, they’re also providing counselors for anyone who needs them. The school district said the gun was found at Mustang North Middle School but they don’t believe there was any plan against students or staff.
MUSTANG, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

‘Designed for More’

A standard medical approach is a “pill for a problem” and treating a symptom. “We pretty much don’t abide by that at all,” Dr. Jeremy Maass explained. “We look at what your body needs to be healthy.”. The slogan of Yukon’s Motus Health clinic is...
YUKON, OK
mvtelegraph.com

Oklahoma Metropolis man accused of knowingly spreading HIV

According to authorities, an Oklahoma City man is accused of contracting HIV, OKC FOx reports. Earnest Lacour is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail and charged with three felony counts of spreading a contagious disease. Authorities say a woman first took to social media, accusing the defendant of knowingly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Where do you really live?

One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

A little more rain now, big storm next week

Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Police: Multiple arrests made in illegal gambling operation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say multiple people were taken into custody connected to an illegal gambling operation. Around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, detectives with Oklahoma City’s Vice Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a building in the 1200 block of N.W. 23rd St. When officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

