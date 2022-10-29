Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Oklahoma City Police Department reminding families of Halloween Safety Tips
With thousands of kids out on the streets for Halloween Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department wants to make sure you and your children are safe while trick-or-treating.
KOCO
Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
okcfox.com
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKCPS elementary students get free shoes thanks to Metro Shoe Warehouse
Hundreds of Oklahoma City Public Schools elementary students are walking into the weekend with a new pair of shoes.
KOCO
Mustang Public Schools increase police presence after gun found on campus
MUSTANG, Okla. — Mustang Public Schools is increasing police presence at a middle school on Monday after a gun was found on campus. The school said that in addition to more police at the school, they’re also providing counselors for anyone who needs them. The school district said the gun was found at Mustang North Middle School but they don’t believe there was any plan against students or staff.
Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event
The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Designed for More’
A standard medical approach is a “pill for a problem” and treating a symptom. “We pretty much don’t abide by that at all,” Dr. Jeremy Maass explained. “We look at what your body needs to be healthy.”. The slogan of Yukon’s Motus Health clinic is...
mvtelegraph.com
Oklahoma Metropolis man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
According to authorities, an Oklahoma City man is accused of contracting HIV, OKC FOx reports. Earnest Lacour is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail and charged with three felony counts of spreading a contagious disease. Authorities say a woman first took to social media, accusing the defendant of knowingly...
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Noble child found allegedly living in filthy home full of dogs
An investigation is underway in Noble after a 19-month-old was found to be living in a home full of filth and more than two dozen dogs.
One injured in overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City
One person was rushed to a local hospital following an overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City.
Biking, walking advocates say city doing little to address safety
Advocates within the walking and biking communities say that OKC government efforts to increase road safety are coming up consistently short. The post Biking, walking advocates say city doing little to address safety appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Mustang Public Schools investigating incident involving a weapon
Mustang Public School officials are investigating an incident involving a weapon on Friday.
yukonprogressnews.com
Where do you really live?
One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
Neighbors claim $50k in road repairs fall flat
A metro neighborhood calls In Your Corner, claiming $50,000 in road repairs have fallen flat in a matter of months.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
KFOR
A little more rain now, big storm next week
Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
News On 6
OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
KFOR
Police: Multiple arrests made in illegal gambling operation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say multiple people were taken into custody connected to an illegal gambling operation. Around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, detectives with Oklahoma City’s Vice Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a building in the 1200 block of N.W. 23rd St. When officers...
