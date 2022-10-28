Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
CSPD Sergeant hears gunshots at Prospect Lake, man shot
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was shot at Prospect Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and a Sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) heard the shots fired. According to CSPD, the Sergeant heard shots being fired in the southwest portion of Memorial Park, near Prospect Lake. No victims or suspects were located at the […]
Deputies thwart possible armed robbery in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants. According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 […]
Pueblo burglary suspect seen on store camera
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a burglary suspect who stole cash and coins on Monday, Oct. 31. According to PPD, on Monday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road just south of Colorado state highway 47, about a burglary that happened earlier in the morning. […]
Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
KRDO
High school student dies following a Pueblo crash Sunday, three other juveniles injured
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A high school student lost her life following a serious crash that happened over the weekend. Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced one of the juvenile passengers in a crash had died. Pueblo District 60 confirmed with KRDO that the teen girl attended East High School.
2 minors thrown, 2 others injured in Pueblo rollover
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were thrown from a car and two others were injured on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after the driver rolled the car on the west side of Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after […]
KKTV
Complaint filed after off-duty deputy detains suspected shoplifter
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A video is making its way around the internet showing an off-duty Pueblo County sheriff’s deputy holding down a suspect who allegedly tried to steal items from a Lowe’s store on Thursday. The deputy is Joey Musso, a candidate for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s seat.
Motorcyclist injured following hit-and-run in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At least one person was injured after a hit-and-run incident late Tuesday morning near North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a traffic crash sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. According to CSPD, the motorcycle driver […]
KKTV
Police: Man found sleeping outside Old Colorado City gas station with 100+ fentanyl pills
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was allegedly found passed out near a convenience store with more than 100 fentanyl pills overnight. Police were called to the 7-Eleven off West Colorado and 15th Street at 1:15 Wednesday morning, where a man was sleeping behind the wheel of a parked car.
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighter sentenced to probation for assaulting wife
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter charged with a domestic assault took a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon. Lucas Wardell, a training lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, was first accused of assault in August. On Tuesday during a court appearance, he took a guilty plea for misdemeanor assault. He was sentenced to two years of probation.
KKTV
Armed man robs southeast Springs dollar store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a dollar store in broad daylight Tuesday morning. Employees at the Family Dollar at Airport and South Academy told officers the suspect barged in carrying a gun and demanded money. He fled before police got on scene. It’s unknown how much he got away with.
Pueblo East High School student dies after rollover
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo East High School student has died of her injuries after a rollover crash on Sunday, Oct. 30. Four minors were in the car around 9:30 Sunday morning when the driver lost control and rolled the car in the 0-100 block of Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard. […]
KKTV
Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
KKTV
Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation is underway after a student reportedly brought a gun to a Colorado Springs high school on Tuesday. According to a letter that went out from D-49′s Director of Communications and the principal of Vista Ridge, the weapon was secured off campus after one student reported another student was “showing a firearm” to other students on campus. Vista Ridge High School is on the northeast side of Colorado Springs north of Dublin Boulevard and east of Tutt Boulevard.
Daily Record
Cañon City man gets more than 2 years in DOC for stabbing of brother
The Cañon City man arrested earlier this year on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing his brother 11 times in their parents’ vacant home was sentenced to 30 months in the Department of Corrections on Tuesday. Isaac Benjamin Montoya, 41, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree,...
KKTV
WATCH: Juvenile dies following crash in Pueblo
Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in a residential area in southeast Colorado Springs. Sunday, Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Afternoon Cir. after receiving a report about a shooting, just before 11:30 p.m. According to the police, an unknown vehicle drove by the area and The post Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver
KKTV
2 different Family Dollar stores robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after two Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs were robbed on Tuesday. The first robbery occurred at about 9 in the morning at the location near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard. The second occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the 4609 Austin Bluffs location near Doherty High School. The locations are about five miles apart. In both crimes, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and then fled the scene with money.
Man killed in first homicide in Fountain in 2022
The Fountain Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man following a bar fight early Saturday morning.
