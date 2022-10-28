The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission (Commission) met last week to approve reviews of investigations related to police-involved shootings, uses of force, and bias-based policing. Gov. Tom Wolf established this first of its kind Commission to review and improve policies within commonwealth law enforcement agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction including, but not limited to, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the Department of Corrections Parole Field Services (DOC), the Department of General Services Capitol Police, and the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Park Rangers (DCNR).

