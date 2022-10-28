ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Change of address fraud on the rise

Change-of-address fraud is on the rise, almost tripling to 23,000 cases last year, according to new data from the United States Postal Service. Scammers changing an address either online or in person have been a nightmare, one family told Jesse Jones. Travis Palmer of Tacoma has an extremely rare metabolic...
Olympia man arrested anew after allegedly trespassing, assaulting officers

An Olympia man previously described by law enforcement as a “violent chronic problem offender” was arrested anew after allegedly trespassing and assaulting police officers. Kenneth Michael Stenek, 37, was arrested on Oct. 24 after Union Gospel Mission on Franklin Street NE reported that a trespasser arrested the day...
Seattle police investigating double homicide in Georgetown

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Sunday evening in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department, a 911 caller reported two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue South around 4:15 p.m. Police...
Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede

Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 18-25, 2022

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and false statements. 23900 block Highway 99: Behavioral health contact. 8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: ID was found by a resident and turned in to police. 900 block Walnut Street: Officers received a report of potential financial...
Police seek additional victims of babysitter charged with taking explicit photos

Detectives are investigating whether a babysitter and former lifeguard, charged last week for taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care, might have victimized other children in the Seattle area. On Oct. 10, King County prosecutors charged Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin, 23, with sexual exploitation of a minor, as...
Tacoma Public Utilities Board formally adopts updated rates for customers 

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Public Utilities Board members voted Wednesday to approve a preliminary budget and rates proposal aimed at maintaining safe, reliable service to customers and enhancing residential assistance programs for income-constrained customers while balancing increased costs from inflation. Tacoma Public Utilities is a not-for-profit, customer-owned utility that...
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good

A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
Formerly Homeless Washington Youth Tapped as Experts

Growing up homeless in and around Seattle, Washington helped Santii Estrella grasp what vulnerable youth most need in order to find stable housing when they become adults: compassionate guidance, and the wisdom of someone who knows such struggles firsthand. Similar insights came early on to DeeAnna Deerwester of the eastern...
Slog PM: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Attacked by a Conspiracy Theorist, Six Injured in “Targeted” Shooting outside Funeral, and What to Do This Halloweekend

It’s Halloweekend, witches! Please don’t make fun of me for saying “witches” in place of “bitches.” Anyway! Today is the first day of Halloweekend. If you’re still scrambling for plans, you know I’m gonna recommend our sister site, EverOut. The staff over at EverOut always find the coolest (and cheapest) events in the city. We have no choice but to stan!
Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 16-22, 2022

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported. 20600 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred. 4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A 1966 Ford Mustang was stolen. 16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 18900 block 44th Avenue West: Items were stolen from a locker.
