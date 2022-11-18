Best air fryer deals: Save up to 67% on brands such as Tefal and Ninja in the early Black Friday sales

We’ve rounded up all the best air fryer deals and discounts in the early Black Friday sales this week to help you get the best price on this popular product, with huge savings from popular brands.

Air fryers remain a popular choice for those looking for cheaper and easier alternatives to cook. With energy prices on the rise, an air fryer is a great way to save money, as they are cheaper than using the oven or frying food on the hob.

The best air fryers also offer a healthier way to cook as you can use substantially less - or sometimes no - oil in them. Not only that, cooking times can be very short, so they’re great kitchen gadgets for people who are low on time but still want to create healthy, interesting meals.

Black Friday deals on air fryers have already started across the web, even though Black Friday doesn't officially start until Friday 25 November. In the UK, Argos , Very and Robert Dyas all have air fryers in stock at the moment and are also already offering excellent Black Friday discounts.

Meanwhile, in the US, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering some of the best early Black Friday deals on air fryers, with over $130 off on certain air fryer models. Target is also slashing the price of some air fryers by a whopping $248.

We've rounded up the best air fryer deals below - but move fast, as these appliances sell out quickly.

The best air fryer deals available this weekend

Where to find the best deals on air fryers right now in the UK

The best air fryer deals in the UK

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 1.7kg: £249 £149 | Currys

This air fryer is perfect for quick and easy cooking, making it one of the best air fryers on our list. Due to the unique paddle design of the fryer, there’s no need to shake the contents of it part way through cooking, as it will move the food around for you and ensure consistent frying. This sounds like a small thing but it really makes a difference when you're cooking.

It’s also easy to take the components apart and pop them in the dishwasher, which is great if you're not au fait with how to clean an air fryer . While the ActiFry is discounted across several retailers, this is the lowest price we've seen it. Plus, you can snag free delivery on this order too, representing a further saving. View Deal

Salter EK5212 5.2L Digital Air Fryer: £129.99 £79.99 | Robert Dyas

This £50 off, early Black Friday deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so we recommend acting quick if you want to grab this medium size fryer with a sleek digital display. The preheat function takes a matter of minutes to preheat the fryer, ready for cooking food, so this is one for those who often cook in a rush, and want a model that's easy to use. In the same vein, there are also eight preset cooking modes to choose from, to use either while you get used to the fryer, or if you generally just prefer your cooking to be as fuss-free as possible. Robert Dyas offers a three-year guarantee on this model. View Deal

Streetwize 1.7L Air Fryer With Digital Display: £80 £54 | Blacks

While not being a very well-known brand, as part of Blacks' own label, this is one of the best deals on smaller air fryers that we've seen. The sleek display is easy to read and the temperature range goes right up to 200C. The cooking timer is capped at one hour, but it's not advisable to leave an air fryer unattended for long periods of time - so you can always add more time after an hour if you need it. View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate 6.2L Air Fryer: £220 £155 | Argos

At 29% off, this Argos deal allows you to get a great price on not just an air fryer, but also a pressure cooker, which features 13 different functions. Prove bread, make yogurt, slow cook, grill and roast alongside using the air fryer function - the LCD display even shows instructions while cooking and preparing food in this device, so even those who are completely new to the world of air fryers won't have any issues getting started. There's a quiet steam release vent at the back of the fryer, which will carefully release steam when pressure cooking, with a notification of when it's safe to open the lid. At 6.2 liters, the fryer will cook around six portions with ease. View Deal

N8WERK 5.5L Digital Air Fryer: £129.99 £94.99 | Debenhams

This large air fryer has seven presents for easy cooking, five functions alongside the air frying function - including roasting, grilling and keeping food warm - and a clear, sleek digital display. Alongside this 27% discount, Debenhams are offering free delivery and free returns on this model with the code BFWARMUP; but this offer is only for a limited time, so we recommend snapping it up sharp. View Deal

Tefal EasyFry Compact EY301840 0.4kg Air Fryer: £89.99 £70 | Robert Dyas

If you have a smaller kitchen, this compact air fryer might be the best option. This model has an easy-to-use touch display, a timer, and an 0.4kg capacity - while the fryer would be too small for a large family, there's still enough room to cook substantial meals with it. The shape of the fryer, which is tall rather than wide, also means it won't take up too much space on a counter, or in a cupboard. View Deal

Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L: £279.99 £249.99 | Ninja

Ninja has low stock available for this limited edition, copper fryer, which has 14 functions and three modes, consisting of combi-steam, air fry, and grill. The 7.5L capacity means you can cook up to six portions of food in this nifty model, and while this is a preorder - to be shipped on week commencing November 21st - it's not a deal to be missed, as it also includes a free silicone roasting sling, which sits under the food you're roasting and allows for safer retrieval from the fryer, as well as making the model easier to clean. There's also a free black apron thrown in with this special copper edition of the fryer. View Deal

Koolatron 3.6L Medium Plastic Air Fryer: £129.66 £114.91 | Wayfair

This medium-sized air fryer still doesn’t take up too much room in the kitchen, so it’s a great option both for families and those who live alone. If you don't know how to use an air fryer properly yet, the Koolatron also allows you to select from seven preset cooking modes, including for fish, fries, cakes, and more. If you already know your desired temperature and time for the recipe you’re using, the touch-screen LED display is also easy to navigate. View Deal

Philips Essential 6.2-Liter: £199.99 £159.33 | Amazon

This Philips fryer has a 'keep warm' function of up to 30 minutes, a clear and easy-to-read digital display - with several preset modes for fuss-free cooking - and can be used alongside the NutriU app, which features healthy recipes to try out in the fryer. With 20% off at Amazon, this is a great price for a 6.2 liter model, which not only cooks enough food for a large family but looks modern and sleek as well. View Deal

Belfry Elder 4.5L Air Fryer: £96.99 £79.99 | Wayfair

There's 18% off this medium-large air fryer at the moment, which is a great deal for such an all-round model. The large basket size and 360-degree airflow technology means you can roast cook items such as a rotisserie chicken, and the preheat function allows you to preheat the fryer with a prompt to let you know when to add your food. Other functions include dehydrating and making cake. Wayfair is also offering free one-day delivery on this fryer, making this £20 discount an even better deal. View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer, 8L: £195.55 £159.99 | John Lewis

This nifty appliance is an instant pot and air fryer all rolled into one. As an instant pot it boasts an impressive six functions including steaming, cooking and sautéing, and it can perform another five functions as an air fryer. To use it as an air fryer, simply lift the pressure cooker lid and swap it for the air fryer one. It is admittedly a little bulky, but if you have the space, it's a small price to pay for such a versatile device. It's already well priced at £195, but for £159.99 it really is a bargain. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Air Fryer: £279.99 £229.99 | JD Williams

Ninja is such a popular brand of air fryers for a reason, and this 11-in-1 model includes cooking functions such as a combi-steam mode, classic air fry mode and pressure cook mode, as well as functions for making yogurt, and dehydrating and sautéing food. The rack inside the fryer means you can layer the food you're cooking, allowing for larger portions of food to be made, and this 18% saving is one to nab quickly if you're looking for a Ninja model. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 7.5L: £230 £200 | Argos

It's rare to see one of the best Ninja air fryers in stock these days, nevermind on sale. This 7.5 liter Ninja fryer is a great all-rounder that's not only large enough to cook 5-6 portions as a generic air fryer, but also features nine cooking modes that even include one for making yogurt. The two-tier design allows you to cook separate foods at the same time, with a 'keep warm' function for when the food has finished cooking, and cool-touch body which prevents any accidents when the fryer is in use. While the original RRP of this model is a little higher than others on this list, this £30 discount allows you to nab a great discount on such a versatile model - Argos also offer same-day delivery on this product. View Deal

Marcotte 4.2-Liter Mini Oven: £95.14 £84.99 | Wayfair

This 4.2 liter air fryer will automatically turn itself off once your selected cooking time is up, and there are modes on this digital display for baking, grilling, or roasting. Big enough to cook substantial meals, but small enough to work in most kitchen spaces, this air fryer is a bargain at under £90, especially considering its size and digital display. View Deal

Daewoo Healthy Living SDA1553 3.6L Air Fryer: £89.99 £399.99 | Amazon

This medium size air fryer currently has a whopping 56% discount, making this one of the best air fryer deals we've seen. However, due to the current demand for these nifty household objects, this isn't available for immediate dispatch. But if you're already set on getting a new air fryer, we still advise grabbing this deal quickly, as it isn't expected to last long. View Deal

Tefal EasyFry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer & Grill 4.2Lg: £125 £114.99 | Very

The second Tefal deal featured in the guide for this month, this model has over 100 reviews with an average star rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars - so it's worth your consideration. Stand out features include its large size (big enough to fit a large chicken inside) and its ease of use compared to other more complicated models with multiple features. View Deal

Daewoo SDA1032RD 17L Halogen Air Fryer: £89.99 £44 | Very

This extra large air fryer has a huge 12-liter capacity, with a further five liters available with the accompanying extender ring added on. The fryer also comes with an oil spray, a plastic lid stand, and a pair of cooking tongs, and there's even a self-cleaning function on this model - just add warm soapy water and the fryer will clean itself using the special mode. Very is offering over £45 off this all-rounder, bringing the RRP down to less than £50 - an incredible price for such a large and efficient fryer. View Deal

N8werk Air Fryer Double Basket 2 X 3.8-Liter: £252.99 £196.99 | Wayfair

Not only does this larger air fryer feature a 720-minute timer, six preset cooking modes, and a cool-touch exterior for safety while cooking, there are two different ways to use the double baskets on this model. The 'dual' function allows you to apply the same cooking settings to both baskets, meaning several portions can be made for one meal, and the 'meal' function lets you prepare two different meals at the same time, with two different cooking modes applied. The digital LED display also makes this fryer even easier to use, making it perfect for busy, large families. View Deal

Tower T17021 4.3-Liter Manual Air Fryer:

At less than £60 for a medium-sized air fryer, this is an impressive discount on a popular model. While the fryer doesn’t offer any preset cooking modes, the manual toggles for temperature and timers are an uncomplicated way to fry, reheat and bake food in your desired way. You’ll hear an alert when your timer is finished, and the fryer will automatically turn off, saving unnecessary energy while keeping your food warm in the basket. Function aside, this air fryer also looks great; we love the sleek black design. View Deal

Salter EK2818 3.2L Hot Air Fryer: £99.99 £49.99 | Robert Dyas

While this fryer doesn't feature a digital display, it's a good-sized option that will allow you to cook several portions of food without being so large that it's impractical. What's more, Robert Dyas is offering a half-price discount on this model, bringing the RRP down to £50 - making this one of the best air fryer deals we've seen in the UK. View Deal

Where to find the best deals on air fryers right now in the US

The best air fryer deals in the US

Costway 12.7-qt Air Fryer 1600W: $259.99 $82.99 | Target

Perfect to cook for families with, this larger air fryer comes with ten cooking accessories, including two rotisserie forks, two wire racks, a mesh basket and a drip tray. The time and temperature control knobs are easy to navigate, and the screen means you can keep an eye on what you’re cooking, while also achieving consistent cooking without the need to turn the food yourself. It's a huge 68% off at Target at the moment, with free shipping available. View Deal

Bella 8-qt Dual-Basket Touchscreen Air Fryer: $235.99 $59.99 | Macy's

The two separate, 4-quart drawers on this Bella model have their own cooking presets and functions (easily selected with the touch-screen display), meaning you can program them both to cook separate food at different temperatures, or simply cook a larger amount of food while separated into the two baskets. The model syncs both drawers even when they're cooking at different temperatures, to ensure that both are finished at the same time. What's more, this ingenious fryer is reduced by a huge $176 in Macy's early Black Friday sale, making this one of the best air fryer deals we've seen in the US. View Deal

Barton 16-in-1 Electric Air Fryer: $399.95 $151.95 | Target

This impressive saving brings a 16-in-1 fryer and cooker, usually almost $400, down to just $151.95, and has the most functions we've featured in this list. The programs include those for fries, popcorn, cookies and more, and the accompanying skewer means you can cook food items such as rotisserie chickens in the fryer, with a window allowing you to see its progress. There are ten accessories included, from rotisserie tongs to a drip pan, making this 13-qt fryer a total all-rounder. Use the accompanying racks to create three different rack levels, meaning you'll be able to cook different food at the same time using this large fryer. View Deal

GoWise USA Digital Air Fryer & Recipe Book: $129.99 $42.82 | Wayfair

Down from $129.99 to $42.82, this huge 67% saving makes this 2.75-quart air fryer very affordable. The two components of the basket are both dishwasher friendly, with non-stick surfaces for easy cooking with little to no oil. The fryer will automatically turn itself off either when the timer has gone off, or when the basket is removed, so if you forget to turn the model off after removing your food from it, it'll do this itself. The GoWise fryer comes with a recipe book for inspiration, and the simple display is easy to navigate - the timer will beep five times when your food is ready, before shutting itself off to save energy. Only one color is still in stock for this fryer, so we recommend snapping up this deal before it sells out completely. View Deal

NuWave 6-qt Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $51.99 | Best Buy

This 6-quart fryer is large enough to cook several portions of food, but its clever design makes it look more compact than it is. There are six presets to choose from when cooking, and the nonstick pan inside the fryer allows for easy cleaning and healthier cooking, as less oil is needed. Best Buy is currently offering extended returns over the holiday period, so you have until January 14th to return the model if it's not quite right. With 60% off this fryer, the RRP has been slashed to just $51.99, which is a great price for a medium sized fryer that won't be too bulky even in small kitchens. View Deal

Costway 6.5-qt Fryer: $229.99 $97.99 | Target

This Costway air fryer features a clear digital display, making it easier to choose from the eight different preset modes, or choose your own cooking settings. Other than air frying, you can also deep fry, dehydrate and defrost food in the 6.5-quart basket, with a timer that reaches 60 minutes. The fryer will automatically stop cooking when you open the basket to check on your food, and is designed to eliminate heat from the back of the model, meaning you won't face any safety issues while using it. This Target deal also includes free shipping, and is 57% off the RRP at the moment. View Deal

Bella Pro Series 2-qt Analog Air Fryer: $44.99 $19.99 | Best Buy

This smaller, 2-quart air fryer is only $19.99 at the moment, with a saving of $25 available through this early Black Friday deal at Best Buy. If your kitchen is slightly smaller - or you're new to the world of air fryers and don't want to commit to a larger or more expensive model just yet - this Bella Pro Series option is a good one to go for. There's an automatic shut-off with this model, so the fryer will turn itself off when the desired time for cooking has been reached. View Deal

Bella 2.6-qt Air Fryer: $79.99 $39.99 | Amazon

For a slightly larger Bella fryer, this 2.6-quart model has a unique design, with its curved top and sleek silver handle. Up to 2.2lbs of food can be cooked in its drawer, whether that's by grilling, roasting or baking, and the outside of the fryer has a cool-touch exterior, meaning it can easily be handled and washed as soon as the food is finished and served up. There are three colors available, but only the black option is discounted by a huge half price on Amazon currently, with free delivery and free returns available. There is only three of these in stock at the moment, though, so we advise taking advantage of this deal pretty soon. View Deal

Crux 3-qt Digital Air Fryer: $74.99 $41.50 | Amazon

This 45% discount is only available for a limited time only, so we recommend snapping this deal up sooner rather than later - there's also free next-day delivery and free returns until January 31, 2023. The Crux 3-quart air fryer has a digital display that is easy to read, and feeds 2-4 people, making it a great mid-size option for those who require a slightly larger fryer. At under $45, we don't think this one will stay in stock for much longer - so get it while you can. View Deal

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer 4-qt: $129.99 $89.95 | Amazon

Amazon is also offering this Ninja fryer - one of its bestsellers - at 31% off, meaning you can nab one of our chosen best air fryers for just $89.95 at the moment. There are four modes to choose from on the Ninja's display, while temperature and time are easy to choose and adjust as desired. When we tested this air fryer, we loved how easy it was to use, which makes it a great medium-sized fryer to get started with if it's your first time purchasing one. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 5qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer: $169.99 $99.99 | Target

There are an impressive ten cooking functions on this Ninja Foodi fryer, including dehydrate, broil, and bake. There's also two sections of this 10-in-1 model, with a 5-qt nonstick pot and a 4-qt frying level, allowing you to cook more than one component of your meal at the same time. Ninja fryers are a popular option for a reason, but they often come with a pretty large price tag, so this saving of 41% is not one to miss. View Deal

CROWNFUL 8-qt Air Fryer: $99.99 $64.99 | Amazon

This 5-quart air fryer is already 35% off on Amazon, but if you tick to add a coupon to this order, you can get a further 10% on top of that - this deal is sure to get snapped up pretty fast, so our advice is to act soon if you're set on this nifty model. We particularly love the circular layout of the digital display, which shows all seven cooking presets, allowing you to choose your desired one with ease. Amazon is also offering free delivery and free returns, making this an even better deal. View Deal

GoWise USA 5.8-qt Air Fryer With Accessories: $131.99 $74.81 | Amazon

The advanced touchscreen menu on this fryer allows you to easily pick out different cooking options, including from a preset menu that suggests timings and temperatures for items like pizza and cake. The GoWise fryer comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, a one-year warranty and forever support from the customer care team - it's also available in red, purple and white options. Not only is there 43% off this model on Amazon currently, you'll also get a baking pan, pie and pizza pan, three racks, and a silicone pot holder with this deal. View Deal

CRUX Marshmallo 8-qt Air Fryer: $129.99 $79.99 | Best Buy

This air fryer comes in a range of colorways but we particularly like the purple. However, it's not all about aesthetics; this device also delivers on function and can cook portions for 6-8 people. The fryer also features a ‘memory’ preset option, which will remember your preferred cooking time and temperature. View Deal

PowerXL 7-qt Air Fryer: $189.99 $95.99 | Best Buy

This fryer is large enough to feed several people, but still compact enough to comfortably sit on a kitchen counter. It also features a whopping 27 cooking presets on its easy-to-use digital display, which is great if you're still trying to grasp what to cook in your air fryer . At under $100, it's one of the most affordable large air fryers we’ve seen. View Deal

PowerXL 10-qt Dual Basket Air Fryer: $199.99 $99.99 | Target

This large air fryer features a SmartSync setting, which allows you to use both drawers to cook different food simultaneously, while the fryer's technology cleverly ensures that the separate food finishes at the same time. Each basket has a capacity of five quarts, with the eight cooking presets easily selected from the digital display. This fryer would usually come to just under $200, but Target is currently offering it at $99.99, which is an impressive $100 off. View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: $159.99 $129.99 | Amazon

This fryer allows you to air fry, bake, broil, roast, reheat, and even dehydrate food. There’s also a window that allows you to check the progress of your cooking, and the basket and tray are dishwasher safe, making cleaning the air fryer a breeze. The Instant Vortex is currently 19% off, at $129.99, which is a great deal for such an adept, large and multifunctional fryer. View Deal

What is the standard price of an air fryer?

The standard price of an air fryer depends partly on the dimensions of the fryer. In the UK, the capacity of an air fryer is mostly measured in liters: for anything up to a capacity of around 3 liters, you can easily find a good-quality model for less than £100. Certain brands, such as Tower and PowerXL, offer larger air fryers for a similarly good price of around the £100 mark, with a 2.2-liter ‘compact’ air fryer coming in at only £45 on Argos . Certain brands, however, such as the Tefal ActiFry series, will cost you upwards of £150 for whichever size you choose, with the smallest-capacity option on the Tefal website retailing at £89.99.

In the US, you can find a 4.2-quart (around 3.9-liter) capacity air fryer for as little as $34, but in general, you can expect to find small to medium-sized fryers of high quality for less than $100. For fryers with additional features, such as a window that lets you see your food cooking, accompanying cookbooks, or an extensive (and flashy-looking) digital display, don't be surprised if you find you're paying a little more. Similarly, if you want additional functions, like the ones offered by the best toaster oven air fryers , you might need to dig a little deeper into your pockets.

How do you know you're getting a genuinely good deal?

One factor to be wary of when looking for air fryer deals is that just because it looks like there’s a large percentage taken off the RRP through the deal if the fryer was originally overpriced, you could still get better bang for your buck elsewhere. In the past, we’ve generally seen deals on air fryers sit at around 20-40% off the original RRP, so if you see a deal that offers a discount of half price or more, you might want to snap it up. It’s important to look at what’s being included in the deal, too, as well as the size, capacity and features of the fryer. If you know you’re looking for an extra-large air fryer, and you see a deal that offers this for less than £100, you’d be wise to get in on the deal before it goes.

Having said this, with Black Friday weekend fast approaching, we expect to see even bigger discounts on air fryers. This could be the perfect time to try out an air fryer for the first time, whilst bagging a great discount on this highly convenient and ever-popular kitchen product.