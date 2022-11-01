Best air fryer deals and discounts: Save nearly 50% on top models in November

We’ve rounded up all the best air fryer deals and discounts to help you get the best price on this popular product.

Air fryers remain a popular choice for those looking for cheaper and easier alternatives to cook. With energy prices on the rise, an air fryer is a great way to save money, as they’re a cheaper choice for the kitchen than using the oven or frying food on the hob.

The best air fryers also offer a healthier way to cook as you can use substantially less - or sometimes no - oil in them (see our guide to how to use an air fryer if this is a new appliance for you). Not only that, cooking times can be very short, so they’re great kitchen gadgets for people who are low on time but still want to create healthy, interesting meals.

Air fryers are incredibly popular at the moment and as a result, retailers are struggling with stock and many models are selling out quickly. If you see an air fryer model you want and it's on sale, we advise moving quickly to buy it, as all products are only available as long as stocks last.

The best air fryer deals available in November 2022

In the UK, large retailers like Currys , Argos and Robert Dyas often have great deals on air fryers, and they’ll likely have a bunch of variations to choose from, from smaller, more compact fryers to enormous, family-sized ones. We’ve seen savings of up to £50 on air fryers on these sites, and while Amazon is offering slightly less exciting deals (though you can always find a huge range of different air fryers through the retailer), we expect lots of prices to be slashed during the upcoming Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, which runs from Friday 25th November to Monday 28th November. During this time, we often see deals on some of the best Ninja air fryers , so if you have your heart set on a specific device, it might be worth waiting.

In the US, retail giant Walmart is offering over $100 off on certain air fryer models, while customers for Amazon , Best Buy and Target can also enjoy huge savings on air fryers of all different shapes, sizes, and functions.

Who has the best deals on air fryers right now in the UK?

The best air fryer deals in the UK

Koolatron 3.6L Medium Plastic Air Fryer: £128.47 £114.91 | Wayfair

This medium-sized air fryer still doesn’t take up too much room in the kitchen, so it’s a great option both for families and those who live alone. If you’re not au fait with air fryers yet, the Koolatron also allows you to select from seven preset cooking modes, including for fish, fries, cakes, and more. If you already know your desired temperature and time for the recipe you’re using, the touch-screen LED display is also easy to navigate. View Deal

Tower T17021 4.3-Litre Manual Air Fryer: £59.99 £57| Amazon

At less than £60 for a medium-sized air fryer, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen in the UK. While the fryer doesn’t offer any preset cooking modes, the manual toggles for temperature and timers are an uncomplicated way to fry, reheat and bake food in your desired way. You’ll hear an alert when your timer is finished, and the fryer will automatically turn off, saving unnecessary energy while keeping your food warm in the basket. View Deal

Marcotte 4.2L Mini Oven: £95.14 £80.96 | Wayfair

At around the same weight and size as the Tower fryer, this option gives you space to cook larger meals, but still won’t take up too much room on the counter. The air fryer will automatically turn itself off once your selected cooking time is up, and there are modes on this digital display for baking, grilling or roasting. View Deal

Streetwize 1.7L Air Fryer Digital Display: £80 £49 | Blacks

This is one of the best deals on smaller air fryers on this list although it's not a very well known brand as it's part of Blacks' own label. The sleek display is easy to read and the temperature range goes right up to 200C. The cooking timer is capped at one hour, but it's not advisable to leave an air fryer unattended for long periods of time - so you can always add more time after an hour if you need it. View Deal

Tefal ActiFry 1.2kg: £199 £159 | Electric Shop

This air fryer is perfect for quick and easy cooking - due to the unique paddle design of the fryer, there’s no need to shake the contents of it part way through cooking, as it will move the food around for you and ensure consistent frying. It’s also easy to take the components apart and pop them in the dishwasher. This ActiFry currently has £40 off, down from £199 to £159. View Deal

Tefal EasyFry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer & Grill 4.2Lg: £125 £114.99 | Very

The second Tefal deal featured in the guide for this month, this model has over 100 reviews with an average star rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars - so it's worth your consideration. Stand out features include its large size (big enough to fit a large chicken inside) and its ease of use compared to other more complicated models with multiple features. View Deal

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL AH960040 Air Fryer 1.7kg: £249 £148.99 | Very

Very have already started their Black Friday sale and as a result are offering some of the most competitive air fryer deals at the moment. This model - which can cook up to eight portions of food at a time - is available with over £100 off the RRP. Plus, you can snag free delivery on this order too, representing a further saving. View Deal

Who has the best deals on air fryers right now in the US?

The best air fryer deals in the US

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: $159.99 $129.99 | Amazon

This fryer allows you to air fry, bake, broil, roast, reheat, and even dehydrate food. There’s also a window that allows you to check the progress of your cooking, and the basket and tray are dishwasher safe, making cleaning the air fryer a breeze. The Instant Vortex is currently 19% off, at $129.99, which is a great deal for such an adept, large and multifunctional fryer. View Deal

GoWise USA 5.8-Quart Air Fryer: $159.99 $99.99 | Amazon

The advanced touchscreen menu on this fryer allows you to easily pick out different cooking options, including from a preset menu that suggests timings and temperatures for items like pizza and cake. The GoWise fryer comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, a one-year warranty and forever support from the customer care team. View Deal

CRUX Marshmallo 8-Quart Air Fryer: $129.99 $69.99 | Best Buy

This air fryer comes in a range of colorways but we particularly like the purple. However, it's not all about aesthetics; this device also delivers on function and can cook potions for 6-8 people. The fryer also features a ‘memory’ preset option, which will remember your preferred cooking time and temperature. View Deal

PowerXL 7-Quart Air Fryer: $189.99 $95.99 | Best Buy

This fryer is large enough to feed several people, but still compact enough to comfortably sit on a kitchen counter. It also features a whopping 27 cooking presets on its easy-to-use digital display which is great if you're still trying to grasp what to cook in your air fryer . At under $100, it's one of the most affordable large air fryers we’ve seen. View Deal

Costway 12.7-Quart Air Fryer 1600W: $259.99 $109.99 | Target

Perfect to cook for families with, this larger air fryer comes with 10 cooking accessories, including two rotisserie forks, two wire racks, a mesh basket and a drip tray. The time and temperature control knobs are easy to navigate, and the screen means you can keep an eye on what you’re cooking, while also achieving consistent cooking without the need to turn the food yourself. View Deal

What is the standard price of an air fryer?

The standard price of an air fryer depends partly on the dimensions of the fryer. In the UK, the capacity of an air fryer is mostly measured in liters: for anything up to a capacity of around 3 liters, you can easily find a good-quality model for less than £100. Certain brands, such as Tower and PowerXL, offer larger air fryers for a similarly good price of around the £100 mark, with a 2.2-liter ‘compact’ air fryer coming in at only £45 on Argos . Certain brands, however, such as the Tefal ActiFry series, will cost you upwards of £150 for whichever size you choose, with the smallest-capacity option on the Tefal website retailing at £189.99.

In the US, you can find a 4.2-quart (around 3.9-liter) capacity air fryer for as little as $34, but in general, you can expect to find small to medium-sized fryers of high quality for less than $100. For fryers with additional features, such as a window that lets you see your food cooking, accompanying cookbooks, or an extensive (and flashy-looking) digital display, don't be surprised if you find you're paying a little more. Similarly, if you want additional functions, like the ones offered by the best toaster oven air fryers , you might need to dig a little deeper into your pockets.

How do you know you're getting a genuinely good deal?

One factor to be wary of when looking for air fryer deals is that just because it looks like there’s a large percentage taken off the RRP through the deal if the fryer was originally overpriced, you could still get better bang for your buck elsewhere. In the past, we’ve generally seen deals on air fryers sit at around 20-40% off the original RRP, so if you see a deal that offers a discount of half price or more, you might want to snap it up. It’s important to look at what’s being included in the deal, too, as well as the size, capacity and features of the fryer. If you know you’re looking for an extra-large air fryer, and you see a deal that offers this for less than £100, you’d be wise to get in on the deal before it goes.

Having said this, with Black Friday weekend fast approaching, we expect to see even bigger discounts on air fryers. This could be the perfect time to try out an air fryer for the first time, whilst bagging a great discount on this highly convenient and ever-popular kitchen product.