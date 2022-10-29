Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
Yardbarker
Watch: Donovan Mitchell With A Jaw-Dropping Dunk
There haven’t been many highlights for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout the two-and-a-half quarters of Friday night’s matchup against the Celtics. Donovan Mitchell’s posterizing dunk of Luke Kornet in the third quarter was one exception, however. Mitchell took a pass from Evan Mobley on the wing, pump faked...
Yardbarker
Ditched by Mitch: Knicks' Ex-Target Donovan Mitchell Buries Them in Cleveland
A former member of the Utah Jazz, the object of New York Knicks fans' offseason dreams, has his former favorite team singing the blues as they head back to the Empire State. Donning the wine and gold of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell showed the Knicks exactly what they were missing on Sunday evening, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter alone in an effort that erased a New York lead that reached as high as nine. Mitchell led all scorers in the weekend-closing showdown with 38 total points, paving the way to Cleveland's 121-108 triumph.
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
AP Source: Pistons, Bogdanovic agree on $39.1M, 2-year deal
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons and Bojan Bogdanovic have agreed on a $39.1 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement had not been announced. Detroit acquired Bogdanovic from Utah last month and saw enough from him early this season to offer a deal that keeps him under contract through the 2024-25 season. Bogdanovic was averaging a team-high 23 points entering Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. He made 24 3-pointers in his first six games, a team record that Hall of Famer Joe Dumars set by making 21 shots beyond the arc in the first six games of the 1996-97 season.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
ESPN
Mitchell, Love rally Cavaliers past Knicks, 121-108
CLEVELAND -- — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a career-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night. Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the...
Cavaliers HC on Donovan Mitchell: 'We don't see any signs of him slowing down'
The Cavaliers knew they were getting a star when they traded for Donovan Mitchell, but so far he’s been better than anyone anticipated, writes Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. Mitchell had 38 points and a career-high 12 assists Sunday night as Cleveland won its fifth straight game, topping a Knicks team that spent much of the summer trying to acquire Mitchell from the Jazz. Even though he’s a three-time All-Star, Mitchell is exceeding expectations.
Knicks Collapse in Face-Off with Donovan Mitchell
Knicks got a glimpse into the crystal ball as they match up with the one that got away and his new-look Cavs. The New York Knicks (3-2) played the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-1) for the first time Sunday evening. Starting a tough stretch in the Knicks’ schedule (facing Atlanta, Philadelphia and Boston), a win to kick this week off was crucial, but the Knicks couldn’t handle Cleveland’s hot shooting night (23-50 from three) as the Cavs closed the gap in the fourth and walked away with the win 121-108.
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics
1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers stay hot, top Knicks
Donovan Mitchell continued his superb start with his new team by totaling 38 points and 12 assists as the host Cleveland Cavaliers heated up down the stretch and rallied for a 121-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Mitchell, who was rumored to be traded to the...
Yardbarker
Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
ESPN
'Great' duo of Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert goes off in Cavs' wild comeback win
BOSTON -- After giving up 75 points to the Boston Celtics in the first half of Friday night's game -- the most the Celtics had scored in a first half in 15 years -- the Cleveland Cavaliers had a clear choice in front of them. "Very easily, after the way...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Is Showing What The Miami Heat Missed Out On During Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell recently said he thought Miami and New York were his two top possible destinations. The Heat were among the leaders because of his friendship with Bam Adebayo. The two even spent most of the offseason working out together in Miami. After the way Mitchell has...
Yardbarker
Saddiq Bey, Pistons surprise Warriors
Saddiq Bey poured in 28 points, Isaiah Stewart supplied a career-high 24 points and 13 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating the visiting Golden State Warriors 128-114 on Sunday. Cade Cunningham contributed 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Detroit, while Bojan Bogdanovic...
