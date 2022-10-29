Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
WSAW
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
WEAU-TV 13
Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pole shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a Friday morning fire near Fall Creek. In a Facebook post Friday by the Fall Creek Area Fire District, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 9:27 a.m. Friday morning. The fire happened...
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
seehafernews.com
Charges Filed in Chippewa County Chase, Crash Case
There are charges in Chippewa County for last month’s high-speed chase that ended with a crash. Prosecutors yesterday filed endangering safety and hit-and-run charges against 20-year-old Chad Myszka. He was arrested in September in Marathon County after a chase that stretched from Marathon County into Chippewa County. He’s due...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for Wisconsin inmate after no-showing medical appointment
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – The whereabouts of an inmate in northwest Wisconsin are unknown after he was released for a medical appointment, which he never showed up to on Thursday. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was released around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment...
wwisradio.com
Homicide Charges Filed In Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Police Department is filing homicide charges against two men involved in a shooting last month near Mount Tom Park. Police say after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing nearby residents, charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson. The charges include intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing an officer.
Lawsuit filed in Price County Sheriff's race - Developing story
Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Incumbent sheriff, Brian Schmidt, of Prentice, has filed a lawsuit against registered write-in, John Brylski, of Phillips. While John Brylski is not on the ballot, he is a registered write-in, and he is running for the position currently held by Brian Schmidt, which is the role of the Price County Sheriff. Brian Schmidt is running for re-election to this position.
wiproud.com
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
Libel and police misconduct allegations abound in sheriff's race
Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race in Price County, Wisconsin.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. This article has been updated. If you have already seen this article, please scroll down to "Update - 10/28/22" to read the responses from incumbent candidate Sheriff Brian Schmidt and write-in candidate Mr. John Brylski. You can also access the official complaint.
WEAU-TV 13
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police investigating death near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death near campus. In a release Friday afternoon, UWEC PD said a man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The release stated that the man had no ties to...
WSAW
Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023. “We apologize for the confusion and would...
Wisconsin wins exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire 76-45
The Wisconsin Badgers take care of business in an exhibition against UW-Eau Claire at the Kohl Center, winning by 31 points.
Comments / 0