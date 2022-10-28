Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Source: Pelosi's attacker carried zip ties, echoing Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The...
David DePape charged with assault, attempted kidnapping in attack on Paul Pelosi
The Justice Department has filed federal felony charges against the man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer. The accused could face a maximum of 50 years in prison in last Friday's attack. David Wayne DePape faces two felony charges...
Nancy Pelosi says she is traumatized by hammer attack on her husband Paul
House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and her family are "heartbroken and traumatized" by the violent attack on her husband Paul. Pelosi added that she is grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and medical experts, and leaning on her Christian faith in a difficult time.
Everything we know about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband
And we begin with the investigation into the attack on Paul Pelosi. Of course, it happened in the predawn hours of Friday morning at the home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Authorities say the intruder was 42-year-old David DePape. He is in custody. Mr. Pelosi underwent what doctors say was a successful surgery. NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us. Deirdre, thanks for being with us.
Intruder searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked Pelosi's husband at home
An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home early Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband, Paul Pelosi, according to a statement from Drew Hammill, the speaker's spokesperson. A source briefed on the attack tells NPR the assailant was searching for Speaker Pelosi, and confronted her husband,...
