Emmitsburg, MD

Water Polo’s Comeback on Colonials Falls One Goal Short

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 31, 2022) – Falling behind 7-4 after the first quarter, Mount St. Mary's men's water polo made a valiant comeback attempt. Despite limiting George Washington to five goals the rest of the way, the comeback fell one goal short in a 13-12 defeat. Goalkeeping was instrumental...
Mount Men’s Golf Rounds off the Season at the Ka’Anapali Classic

Emmitsburg, Md. (October 30, 2022) – The Mountaineers' men's golf team finishes the Ka'Anapali Classic in 19th place, shooting a final team score of 890 (+38). Sophomore Devin Smith led the Mountaineers today shooting an even par (71). Junior Ben Smith was the Mount's top competitor in the tournament, finishing tied for 40th place and posting a score of 212 (-1).
EMMITSBURG, MD

