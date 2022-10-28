Read full article on original website
WBOC
Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Rape
SALISBURY, Md. - A deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is facing rape and related charges following accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a Salisbury department store. The sheriff's office said Monday a release that on it received a complaint from a woman...
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WBOC
First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting in Seaford to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres...
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
WMDT.com
Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”
LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
WBOC
Berlin Man Arrested Following New Castle Car Chase
NEW CASTLE, Del.- A Berlin man was arrested on felony drug charges Saturday morning following a car chase in New Castle. Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a brown Chevrolet Impala run a stop sign at the intersection of Pigeon Point Road and Lambson Lane. When the trooper tried...
Cape Gazette
Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community
A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
Cape Gazette
A Wicked Weekend in Milton
Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
WGMD Radio
Lewes BPW Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday
If you live in Lewes, the Board of Public Works will collect household hazardous waste and electronics equipment today from 10am to 2pm – as well as prescription medications for drug take back day. All containers must be leak-proof and the original containers. Do not mix products into one container. A variety of Household, workshop, yard and garden, automotive and electronics will be accepted at the BPW on Schley Avenue in Lewes – however they do NOT accept latex paint.
The Dispatch
Salisbury Police Department Took Home the Law Enforcement Team Cup
The Salisbury Police Department took home the Law Enforcement Team Cup at the 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic hosted by the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation. Shown, from left, are Griffin Torrence, Matthew Mitzel and Lt. Pete Tyler with race captain Kelley Selph, a Wor-Wic graduate and Foundation board member.
Cape Gazette
Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition
Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
Cape Gazette
CALM Medication Management cuts ribbon in Millsboro
The Millsboro Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to welcome new member CALM Medication Management Services LLC. Owner Suzanne Lenhard, RN, BSN, said, “There is a large gap in our healthcare system when it comes to seniors needing help with medications in their home. Sometimes, the only roadblock to remaining independent at home is the lack of assistance with managing medications.”
Lancaster Farming
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
Cape Gazette
DAR cleans the tombstones of patriots
If Charlie Brown were searching for the Great Pumpkin at the Lewes Presbyterian Church, he might have stumbled across the graves of some great patriots from Lewes’ past. Thanks to members of the Col. David Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, some of those tombstones can be seen a bit more clearly now.
WGMD Radio
WGMD Fishing Report 10-30-22
Small craft advisories were up on the ocean on Sunday, but it looks like Monday, when most everybody has to return to work, will be fishable. I certainly hope so, because I will be on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland for a 10-hour trip beginning at 6:00 AM.
Cape Gazette
It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers
I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
