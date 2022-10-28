ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

WBOC

Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Rape

SALISBURY, Md. - A deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is facing rape and related charges following accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a Salisbury department store. The sheriff's office said Monday a release that on it received a complaint from a woman...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter

LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting in Seaford to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
SALISBURY, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”

LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
LAUREL, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware

- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Berlin Man Arrested Following New Castle Car Chase

NEW CASTLE, Del.- A Berlin man was arrested on felony drug charges Saturday morning following a car chase in New Castle. Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a brown Chevrolet Impala run a stop sign at the intersection of Pigeon Point Road and Lambson Lane. When the trooper tried...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community

A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

A Wicked Weekend in Milton

Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
MILTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
LAUREL, DE
WGMD Radio

Lewes BPW Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

If you live in Lewes, the Board of Public Works will collect household hazardous waste and electronics equipment today from 10am to 2pm – as well as prescription medications for drug take back day. All containers must be leak-proof and the original containers. Do not mix products into one container. A variety of Household, workshop, yard and garden, automotive and electronics will be accepted at the BPW on Schley Avenue in Lewes – however they do NOT accept latex paint.
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Salisbury Police Department Took Home the Law Enforcement Team Cup

The Salisbury Police Department took home the Law Enforcement Team Cup at the 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic hosted by the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation. Shown, from left, are Griffin Torrence, Matthew Mitzel and Lt. Pete Tyler with race captain Kelley Selph, a Wor-Wic graduate and Foundation board member.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition

Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

CALM Medication Management cuts ribbon in Millsboro

The Millsboro Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to welcome new member CALM Medication Management Services LLC. Owner Suzanne Lenhard, RN, BSN, said, “There is a large gap in our healthcare system when it comes to seniors needing help with medications in their home. Sometimes, the only roadblock to remaining independent at home is the lack of assistance with managing medications.”
MILLSBORO, DE
Lancaster Farming

National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA

Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

DAR cleans the tombstones of patriots

If Charlie Brown were searching for the Great Pumpkin at the Lewes Presbyterian Church, he might have stumbled across the graves of some great patriots from Lewes’ past. Thanks to members of the Col. David Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, some of those tombstones can be seen a bit more clearly now.
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

WGMD Fishing Report 10-30-22

Small craft advisories were up on the ocean on Sunday, but it looks like Monday, when most everybody has to return to work, will be fishable. I certainly hope so, because I will be on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland for a 10-hour trip beginning at 6:00 AM.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers

I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

