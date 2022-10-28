Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”
LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Early Sunday Morning Crash in Harbeson Sends One to Hospital
UPDATED – 7pm – An early morning crash in Harbeson sent one person to an area hospital with reported minor injuries. Indian River Emergency Personnel were called for a single vehicle crash around 2:30 Sunday morning on Hollymount Road. Delaware State Police say a minivan driven by a 35 year old woman from Wilmington went off the road in a curve and overturned in a ditch.
WGMD Radio
Berlin Man Arrested After Police Chase in NCCo
A Berlin, MD man has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in the New Castle area just after 12:30 Saturday morning. Delaware State Police on patrol saw an Chevy Impala blow through a stop sign at Pigeon Point Road and tried to perform a traffic stop, however the driver – 35 year old Antwan Douglas sped off. He stopped in a motel parking lot and ran off on foot and troopers arrested him a short time later. A search of Douglas turned up over 13 grams of crack cocaine.
WGMD Radio
WGMD Fishing Report 10-30-22
Small craft advisories were up on the ocean on Sunday, but it looks like Monday, when most everybody has to return to work, will be fishable. I certainly hope so, because I will be on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland for a 10-hour trip beginning at 6:00 AM.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating shots fired in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in the Coverdale area Monday night. Police say on the morning on October 25th, troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive for a reported shooting. Investigators found that the night before, between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unknown suspect fired multiple shots in the area.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigate Shots Fired near Bridgeville
Delaware State Police were called to Mill Park Drive in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville Tuesday morning for a shooting. Police learned the incident occurred between 11 and 11:30 Monday night when an unknown suspect fired numerous shots in the area – with a home and unoccupied vehicle being struck by gunfire. A 25 year old female and 5 year old child were in the home at the time of the shooting – no one was injured. Police have no suspect information – and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
Man Wanted After Trying To Lure Children To His Vehicle Outside Maryland Middle School
Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person who reportedly attempted to approach minors before and after school in several Maryland communities, authorities say. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a concerned parent reported that the suspect was driving a silver sedan attempting to approach minors in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks communities surrounding Severna Park Middle School, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home
BRIDGEVILLE, MD – A 25-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child were missed by stray bullets during a shooting in Bridgeville while sitting inside their home. Police said sometime around 11 pm, gunshots rang out and pierced through the walls of their home while they were inside. The shooting happened Monday night in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Police determined multiple shots were fired with several striking an unoccupied car and others striking the home. At this time, police have no information regarding a suspect. No arrests have been made. The post Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Two Being Flown Out After Vehicle Crash On Great Mills Road
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon that has resulted in multiple reported injuries. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 27, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Great Mills Road, in the area of Pacific Drive.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Seaford Police currently investigating shooting
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shooting after two people were found with gunshot wounds. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched after reports of gunshots were heard in the area of the Woodland Mills Apartment complex. When police arrived, they found two 27-year-old victims who had been shot.
Cape Gazette
It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers
I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Money Mat: Williamson $25,000 Richer After Georgetown Speedway Debut
GEORGETOWN, DE – Money Mat. Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ont., lived up to his moniker on Saturday night, claiming the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial’ and the $25,000 top prize to go with. The win was his fourth career Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS)...
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WMDT.com
Ghost sign restored highlighting history and heritage in the Town of Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md. – A ghost sign in the town of Snow Hill, just in time for Halloween. The sign dates back to the 1900s and now it is being restored. A sign that once clearly stated G. M. Dryden General Merchandise but has been changed multiple times since then.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Big Lots
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 10:06 am, the suspect entered the Big Lots store in Lexington Park, gathered up merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.
13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD – A 13-year-old boy was arrested for an armed robbery of another juvenile, a 14-year-old, in Salisbury last Friday. Police said the teen suspect displayed a gun with a green laser pointer and told the victim, and demanded the victim’s cell phone. The incident happened in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and captured a 15-year-old who attempted to flee the residence. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that matched the description of the gun used in the robbery, but the 13-year-old suspect was not there. Three The post 13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cape Gazette
A Wicked Weekend in Milton
Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
Comments / 1