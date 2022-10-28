Read full article on original website
WBOC
Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023. Some people in Ocean City are happy the second phase has...
WGMD Radio
Several Eastern Shore Projects Awarded Revitalization Tax Credits
The Maryland Historical Trust has awarded 16 projects over $19-million in revitalization tax credits to breathe new life into out communities and towns. Governor Larry Hogan says these awards will allow for refurbishments to revitalize sites in local communities across the state. Projects selected include the Woolworth building in Cambridge, 11, 15-19 North Main Street in Berlin, the Pocomoke Fire House and Powell Building in Berlin. The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit, administered by the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT), has invested more than $465 million in Maryland rehabilitation projects since 1996.
WGMD Radio
Sussex County DPH Mobile Unit at Milford Wellness Village Tuesday
The Milford Wellness Village is partnering with the Sussex County Mobile Unit from Delaware Public Health to provide free flu shots, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and other services on Tuesday, November 1st from 10 to 3pm. Other services include Clinical and Community Resource Connections and counseling and referral services. No appointment is needed – and anyone is eligible to receive services. The Milford Wellness Village Conference Center is on West Clarke Avenue in Milford.
WGMD Radio
St Jude the Apostle New Code Purple Emergency Shelter for Men
St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewes – with the support of Code Purple of Sussex County – will host a winter Emergency Shelter for men who would otherwise go without shelter. The St Jude shelter will be open from December 1st through March 15th, 2023. The old Troop 7 building is no longer available for shelter use and the St Jude parish is stepping up to fill the need.
WBOC
Dangerous Driving On Somerset Avenue Has Cambridge Community Wanting A Change
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Speeding is a big problem in one Cambridge neighborhood. During the summer, the Cambridge Police Department had a speed tracker placed on Somerset Ave. Speeds up to 90 mph were recorded. Speeding on the street has neighbors and city officials wanting a change. In discussion, is a...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Job Fair – Wednesday
Looking for work? Sussex County is holding a job fair Wednesday from 5 to 8pm at the County Administrative Offices at 2 The Circle in Georgetown. Representatives from a variety of County departments will be on hand to discuss job opportunities in their offices and highlight the many functions of local government. There are currently over a dozen positions in need of filling – from 9-1-1 dispatchers to librarians and more. The Job Fair is free and open to the public.
Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
WGMD Radio
WGMD Fishing Report 10-30-22
Small craft advisories were up on the ocean on Sunday, but it looks like Monday, when most everybody has to return to work, will be fishable. I certainly hope so, because I will be on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland for a 10-hour trip beginning at 6:00 AM.
attractionmag.com
Blue Catfish – Maryland’s New Harvestable Invasive Species
Caroline County Public Schools (CCPS) continues to be at the forefront of feeding people on the Mid Shore through creative means. Their Shore Gourmet “Sho Go” Mobile Market provides milk, eggs, soups, frozen meals for one, ready-to-eat meals, and fresh produce in neighborhoods where seniors, families, and young children may have limited access to farmers’ markets due to rural transportation barriers. In November, CCPS is hosting the First Annual Madness on the Marshyhope Invasive Catfish Tournament and Food Festival. The event will educate the public about the invasive species – the blue catfish.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Cape Gazette
Dredging, beach renourishment slated for Delaware Bay sites
From the Murderkill River south to Lewes Beach, a number of beach replenishment and dredging projects are slated to take place along Delaware Bay in the not-too-distant future. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued public notices Oct. 26 for five different projects. The Lewes Yacht Club...
WGMD Radio
Pittsville Named a MD Sustainable Community
Three towns have been named Maryland’s newest Sustainable Communities. Two are in Washington County – the third is Pittsville in Wicomico County. The Sustainable Communities program provides local governments with access to state programs, loans, grants and tax credits that can support brick and mortar community projects, small business development, job creation and tourism. Local goals for Pittsville include upgrading stormwater management and wastewater treatment, expanding and improving green space, rehabbing homes and providing facade improvements and repairing and connecting sidewalks.
WGMD Radio
Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney
A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted 1st degree murder and a weapons violation. Senior Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, W. Newton Jackson sentenced 20 year old Mohammed Tarer to 30 years in prison – suspending all but 20 years of active incarceration.
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WMDT.com
Ghost sign restored highlighting history and heritage in the Town of Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md. – A ghost sign in the town of Snow Hill, just in time for Halloween. The sign dates back to the 1900s and now it is being restored. A sign that once clearly stated G. M. Dryden General Merchandise but has been changed multiple times since then.
WMDT.com
Increased police presence in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Police is advising the public of an increased police presence in the area of East Grove Street in Delmar. We’re told that as a result, many of the surrounding roadways are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The incident is contained at this time, and police are urging the public to avoid the area.
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
