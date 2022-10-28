ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware LIVE News

Delaware may face ‘tripledemic’ of COVID, flu, RSV cases

  If you are sick, stay home. That’s the big message behind the state’s announcement Friday that Delaware could face a “tripledemic” of three serious respiratory viruses: COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. All three are putting patients of all ages into hospitals, which were already strained by infected patients and those who need medical ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
contagionlive.com

Bolstering Influenza Vaccination in People With HIV During COVID-19

One HIV clinical care program in Delaware looked into strategies to increase immunization rates to decrease severe disease as well as minimize hospital capacity. The upcoming influenza season in the northern hemisphere is expected to be worse than last year, especially after a difficult season in the southern hemisphere. Typically,...
wypr.org

Here’s what to know about the respiratory disease filling Maryland pediatric hospitals

Maryland pediatric hospitals are hitting capacity limits in recent weeks due to a tricky disease floating around called Respiratory Syncytial Virus. That may not sound very familiar, but it’s other name will: the common cold. However, this year kids are getting this particularly hard and hospitals are having to ship children to medical centers in other states or make them wait longer than usual for care.
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Delaware's largest non-residential behavioral health services provider finds new home

An organization that's nearly seven decades old will carrying on its mission in a hub of education and community involvement in Wilmington. (Speaking in the video: Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, Delaware Guidance Services Operations Director Lynn Biddle-Cloud, Delaware Guidance Services Crisis Program Manager Malia Boone) Delaware Guidance Services...
WILMINGTON, DE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges

Directs Hospitals to Utilize Recent $25 Million in State Funding to Prioritize Pediatric ICU Staffing. Expands Critical Care Coordination Center to Include Pediatric Surge Operations. State Surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Administered. Launching New Statewide COVID/Flu PSA Campaign Next Week. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As hospitals in the region and across the country...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

ACA open enrollment begins in Delaware with more options

Nov. 1 marks the start of open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Standing in front of Westside Family Healthcare in Wilmington, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said Delawareans have more choices than ever this year in the states’ insurance marketplace. Previously, Delawareans could only choose plans...
DELAWARE STATE
wypr.org

Maryland Health Department mismanaged contractor, overpaid $223.5 million in claims, audit finds

An audit released Friday blasted the state health department for not holding a major contractor accountable, even after it cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments and millions in lost federal dollars. The Maryland Department of Health in 2019 hired administrative services provider Optum to process payments for the state’s behavioral health care system, providing addiction and mental health services for low-income Marylanders. The five-year contract with one two-year renewal option totals $198.2 million.
MARYLAND STATE
travelnoire.com

Commercial Airline Service Will Soon Return To Delaware

Delaware will soon see the return of commercial airline service, according to Travel Pulse. Frontier was the last commercial airline to leave Wilmington Airport (ILG) back in early June this year. Since then, the small airport has been without commercial flight service. How it will work:. However, budget airline Avelo...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State rejects Red Clay’s $265 million request

Delaware’s Department of Education has denied Red Clay Consolidated School District’s request for $265 million to address maintenance costs and improvement needs in 27 buildings.  “With anticipated available funding, the focus of the public education capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024 is funding previously authorized projects, including market pressure funding for increased construction costs and statewide minor capital improvements and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State to unveil new math program to combat low scores

Delaware will announce a new statewide math plan in December to counter COVID learning loss and boost the state’s horrific test scores, which are among the worst in the nation. The state has been working on the plan since January but is not yet prepared to release details because the plan hasn’t been finalized. Underscoring the need for help, especially ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

What is The State Bird of Delaware?

- Delaware's state bird is the Delaware Blue Hen, a blue strain of the American gamecock. . It was adopted as the state bird on April 14, 1939. It is one of only three birds to be recognized as state birds of the United States, despite being non-native. Delaware's State...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

DE to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits

DHSS will issue emergency benefits for October to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA). The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards Thursday, Oct. 27. Eligible TANF and GA households will receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Thursday, Oct. 27.
WBOC

First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting in Seaford to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Local Reaction to $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

DELAWARE- After no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Powerball's Monday night drawing has reached $1 billion. The billion dollar jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 5th largest U.S. jackpot in history. Although the chances of winning are about one in...
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Saint Georges area. The collision occurred on October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:23 p.m., when a 2019 Mack tractor trailer was traveling southbound in the center lane of Route 1 crossing the Roth Bridge. The tractor trailer was traveling at a slow speed as it was having a difficulty traveling up the bridge. The operator turned the truck’s hazard lights on due to its slower speed. At the time, 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the right lane of Route 1 southbound and made two lane changes in attempt to enter the left lane near the crest of the bridge. While changing lanes the front of Hyundai struck the rear of the tractor trailer. The initial impact damaged the rear wheels of the trailer which caused the truck to stop in the center lane. The Hyundai was able to pull to the right shoulder. While stopped in the center lane, the tractor trailer was struck a second time by a 2010 Toyota Sequoia traveling southbound Route 1. The Toyota caught fire as a result of the impact.
SAINT GEORGES, DE

