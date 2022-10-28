Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Saint Georges area. The collision occurred on October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:23 p.m., when a 2019 Mack tractor trailer was traveling southbound in the center lane of Route 1 crossing the Roth Bridge. The tractor trailer was traveling at a slow speed as it was having a difficulty traveling up the bridge. The operator turned the truck’s hazard lights on due to its slower speed. At the time, 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the right lane of Route 1 southbound and made two lane changes in attempt to enter the left lane near the crest of the bridge. While changing lanes the front of Hyundai struck the rear of the tractor trailer. The initial impact damaged the rear wheels of the trailer which caused the truck to stop in the center lane. The Hyundai was able to pull to the right shoulder. While stopped in the center lane, the tractor trailer was struck a second time by a 2010 Toyota Sequoia traveling southbound Route 1. The Toyota caught fire as a result of the impact.

SAINT GEORGES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO