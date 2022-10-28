Read full article on original website
Delaware may face ‘tripledemic’ of COVID, flu, RSV cases
If you are sick, stay home. That’s the big message behind the state’s announcement Friday that Delaware could face a “tripledemic” of three serious respiratory viruses: COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. All three are putting patients of all ages into hospitals, which were already strained by infected patients and those who need medical ... Read More
contagionlive.com
Bolstering Influenza Vaccination in People With HIV During COVID-19
One HIV clinical care program in Delaware looked into strategies to increase immunization rates to decrease severe disease as well as minimize hospital capacity. The upcoming influenza season in the northern hemisphere is expected to be worse than last year, especially after a difficult season in the southern hemisphere. Typically,...
wypr.org
Here’s what to know about the respiratory disease filling Maryland pediatric hospitals
Maryland pediatric hospitals are hitting capacity limits in recent weeks due to a tricky disease floating around called Respiratory Syncytial Virus. That may not sound very familiar, but it’s other name will: the common cold. However, this year kids are getting this particularly hard and hospitals are having to ship children to medical centers in other states or make them wait longer than usual for care.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware's largest non-residential behavioral health services provider finds new home
An organization that's nearly seven decades old will carrying on its mission in a hub of education and community involvement in Wilmington. (Speaking in the video: Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, Delaware Guidance Services Operations Director Lynn Biddle-Cloud, Delaware Guidance Services Crisis Program Manager Malia Boone) Delaware Guidance Services...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges
Directs Hospitals to Utilize Recent $25 Million in State Funding to Prioritize Pediatric ICU Staffing. Expands Critical Care Coordination Center to Include Pediatric Surge Operations. State Surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Administered. Launching New Statewide COVID/Flu PSA Campaign Next Week. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As hospitals in the region and across the country...
delawarepublic.org
ACA open enrollment begins in Delaware with more options
Nov. 1 marks the start of open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Standing in front of Westside Family Healthcare in Wilmington, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said Delawareans have more choices than ever this year in the states’ insurance marketplace. Previously, Delawareans could only choose plans...
wypr.org
Maryland Health Department mismanaged contractor, overpaid $223.5 million in claims, audit finds
An audit released Friday blasted the state health department for not holding a major contractor accountable, even after it cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments and millions in lost federal dollars. The Maryland Department of Health in 2019 hired administrative services provider Optum to process payments for the state’s behavioral health care system, providing addiction and mental health services for low-income Marylanders. The five-year contract with one two-year renewal option totals $198.2 million.
WBOC
Delaware Authorities Caution Drivers to Watch Out for Deer During Mating Season
DOVER, Del. - Use extra caution on the roads during the deer mating season is the warning to Delaware drivers from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Office of Highway Safety and Delaware State Police. Late October through November is the peak period for deer-related crashes, as...
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
travelnoire.com
Commercial Airline Service Will Soon Return To Delaware
Delaware will soon see the return of commercial airline service, according to Travel Pulse. Frontier was the last commercial airline to leave Wilmington Airport (ILG) back in early June this year. Since then, the small airport has been without commercial flight service. How it will work:. However, budget airline Avelo...
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
State rejects Red Clay’s $265 million request
Delaware’s Department of Education has denied Red Clay Consolidated School District’s request for $265 million to address maintenance costs and improvement needs in 27 buildings. “With anticipated available funding, the focus of the public education capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024 is funding previously authorized projects, including market pressure funding for increased construction costs and statewide minor capital improvements and ... Read More
State to unveil new math program to combat low scores
Delaware will announce a new statewide math plan in December to counter COVID learning loss and boost the state’s horrific test scores, which are among the worst in the nation. The state has been working on the plan since January but is not yet prepared to release details because the plan hasn’t been finalized. Underscoring the need for help, especially ... Read More
PhillyBite
What is The State Bird of Delaware?
- Delaware's state bird is the Delaware Blue Hen, a blue strain of the American gamecock. . It was adopted as the state bird on April 14, 1939. It is one of only three birds to be recognized as state birds of the United States, despite being non-native. Delaware's State...
WGMD Radio
DE to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits
DHSS will issue emergency benefits for October to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA). The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards Thursday, Oct. 27. Eligible TANF and GA households will receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Thursday, Oct. 27.
Race to watch: AG Kathy Jennings and challenger Julianne Murray battle to be Delaware’s chief crime fighter
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Julianne Murray paints a picture of a Delaware where armed criminals get gun charges dropped and are released on low bail, prosecutors are at odds with local police, and the Attorney General’s Office makes decisions based on politics — not the law.
Delaware River Basin waterways are still polluted 50 years after the Clean Water Act | Opinion
Nearly 50 years after the enactment of the Clean Water Act, half of America’s assessed waterways are impaired by pollution ― meaning they do not meet their state’s water quality standards for designated uses, including recreation, aquatic life, fish consumption, or drinking water sources ― according to a new report by the Environmental Integrity Project.
WBOC
First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting in Seaford to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres...
WBOC
Local Reaction to $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
DELAWARE- After no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Powerball's Monday night drawing has reached $1 billion. The billion dollar jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 5th largest U.S. jackpot in history. Although the chances of winning are about one in...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Saint Georges area. The collision occurred on October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:23 p.m., when a 2019 Mack tractor trailer was traveling southbound in the center lane of Route 1 crossing the Roth Bridge. The tractor trailer was traveling at a slow speed as it was having a difficulty traveling up the bridge. The operator turned the truck’s hazard lights on due to its slower speed. At the time, 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the right lane of Route 1 southbound and made two lane changes in attempt to enter the left lane near the crest of the bridge. While changing lanes the front of Hyundai struck the rear of the tractor trailer. The initial impact damaged the rear wheels of the trailer which caused the truck to stop in the center lane. The Hyundai was able to pull to the right shoulder. While stopped in the center lane, the tractor trailer was struck a second time by a 2010 Toyota Sequoia traveling southbound Route 1. The Toyota caught fire as a result of the impact.
