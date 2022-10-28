ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Champion Futures: Gonzaga, North Carolina, Houston, and Kentucky among odds-on favorites

By Nick Musial
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format

College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star point guard updates recruitment with top 6

The UNC basketball program received some good news on Saturday night just hours after the team won its exhibition game in the Dean Dome. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have made the final six for five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau. The talented guard cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six as he will focus on the following schools: North Carolina, Texas Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Texas, and Syracuse. Cadeau made the announcement on Saturday night, taking to Twitter with a special post for the update in his recruitment. The guard can now take the next steps in his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 10 top 25 games

Week 10 of the college football season features three matchups between AP Top 25 teams – and that includes a rare regular-season "Game of the Century." No. 1 Georgia is a 9.5-point favorite against No. 2 Tennessee in a showdown between SEC East playoff hopefuls. The Vols have the top scoring offense in the FBS (49.4 ppg.), and Georgia ranks second in the FBS in scoring defense (10.5).
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 9

Will there be the temptation to turn Georgia-Tennessee into a "Game of the Century?" Do not count on it. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Tennessee likely will hold their spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, but sometimes the College Football Playoff rankings do not follow voter logic.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Lane Kiffin jabs Jimbo Fisher with 'Joker' comment after Ole Miss win over Texas A&M

Lane Kiffin got the last laugh against Jimbo Fisher on Saturday — twice. The first time came when Kiffin's 15th-ranked Ole Miss team held off Fisher's Aggies in a 31-28 win in College Station. The second time came immediately following the game, when Kiffin got some payback over offseason comments the Texas A&M coach aimed at him.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Sideline Reporter Steps Down Amid Controversy

A prominent college sideline reporter has reportedly stepped down amid controversy. According to reports out of Tennessee, sideline reporter Kasey Funderburg has resigned, with old tweets apparently to blame this time. "A. athletic department spokesperson told Knox News that she resigned from that role on Thursday. The 26-year-old UT graduate...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Popculture

Major College Football Team Fires Head Coach After Less Than Two Seasons

A major college football team has seen enough from its head coach. On Monday, the Auburn Tigers announced they have fired Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons with the team. The decision also comes after Auburn lost to Arkansas at home by two touchdowns. In 21 games at Auburn, Harsin went 9-12.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy