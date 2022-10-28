2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Champion Futures: Gonzaga, North Carolina, Houston, and Kentucky among odds-on favorites

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format
College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
Louisville Stunned by Lenoir-Rhyne in Exhibition Play
The Cardinals suffer their first loss in exhibition play since 2000.
Five-star point guard updates recruitment with top 6
The UNC basketball program received some good news on Saturday night just hours after the team won its exhibition game in the Dean Dome. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have made the final six for five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau. The talented guard cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six as he will focus on the following schools: North Carolina, Texas Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Texas, and Syracuse. Cadeau made the announcement on Saturday night, taking to Twitter with a special post for the update in his recruitment. The guard can now take the next steps in his...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 10 top 25 games
Week 10 of the college football season features three matchups between AP Top 25 teams – and that includes a rare regular-season "Game of the Century." No. 1 Georgia is a 9.5-point favorite against No. 2 Tennessee in a showdown between SEC East playoff hopefuls. The Vols have the top scoring offense in the FBS (49.4 ppg.), and Georgia ranks second in the FBS in scoring defense (10.5).
ng-sportingnews.com
College football Week 10 bowl projections: Illinois, North Carolina move into New Year's Day Six
Three surprise one-loss teams moved into the New Year’s Day Six in our Week 10 bowl projections. We’re not talking about No. 2 Tennessee. The Volunteers remain in our projected College Football Playoff picks along with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Clemson. Who...
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
Kirk Herbstreit names college football's 8 top-performing coaches from Week 9
Week 9 was filled with upsets and big-time coaching performances as the stretch run comes around. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit picked out his top-performing coaches from the week, including some coordinators who showed out. Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing coaches from Week 9. Scott Satterfield — Louisville HC. Josh Heupel...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart makes surprising admission before showdown with Tennessee Vols
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with reporters on Monday and he was unsurprisingly asked about the Tennessee Vols‘ uptempo offense. The No. 1 Bulldogs and the No. 2 Volunteers are set to meet this weekend in Athens in a matchup that should determine the winner of the SEC East.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 9
Will there be the temptation to turn Georgia-Tennessee into a "Game of the Century?" Do not count on it. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Tennessee likely will hold their spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, but sometimes the College Football Playoff rankings do not follow voter logic.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lane Kiffin jabs Jimbo Fisher with 'Joker' comment after Ole Miss win over Texas A&M
Lane Kiffin got the last laugh against Jimbo Fisher on Saturday — twice. The first time came when Kiffin's 15th-ranked Ole Miss team held off Fisher's Aggies in a 31-28 win in College Station. The second time came immediately following the game, when Kiffin got some payback over offseason comments the Texas A&M coach aimed at him.
Sickles' WR Isaiah Hudson leads area in receiving
Junior receiver Isaiah Hudson leads all Tampa Bay Area receivers in receiving yards with 1,117 — that’s the top three in the state of Florida.
ng-sportingnews.com
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard sees some Vince Carter in Canadian rookie Shaedon Sharpe
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe was relatively unknown coming into his first NBA season, but it didn't take long for the Canadian guard to catch everyone's attention. Not many had seen the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft play before he reached the NBA. Sharpe was the...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel said something after Vols’ win over Kentucky that all recruits need to hear
One of the most impressive things about Josh Heupel and his quick turnaround of the Tennessee Vols is that he never takes credit for what’s happening on the field. Instead, Heupel always puts the credit back on the players. That was the case on Saturday night after Tennessee’s 44-6...
Auburn Tries to Hire Guy Who's Cleaned Up Arkansas' Mess
Report says Tigers tried to get Hunter Yurachek to change locations but it didn't work.
College Sideline Reporter Steps Down Amid Controversy
A prominent college sideline reporter has reportedly stepped down amid controversy. According to reports out of Tennessee, sideline reporter Kasey Funderburg has resigned, with old tweets apparently to blame this time. "A. athletic department spokesperson told Knox News that she resigned from that role on Thursday. The 26-year-old UT graduate...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gets mentioned during NFL broadcast but Vols fans won’t like what was said
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is the talk of the football world these days. And not just the college football world, but the NFL world, too. On Sunday, CBS broadcaster Tony Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, brought up Heupel during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Popculture
Major College Football Team Fires Head Coach After Less Than Two Seasons
A major college football team has seen enough from its head coach. On Monday, the Auburn Tigers announced they have fired Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons with the team. The decision also comes after Auburn lost to Arkansas at home by two touchdowns. In 21 games at Auburn, Harsin went 9-12.
Comments / 0