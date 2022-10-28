BNG Infotech Private Limited is a company that is committed to offering affordable and value-for-money ERP software solutions for logistics, transport, and fleet management companies. The ERP software has been designed to help the logistic players overcome some of the numerous challenges they face by using the right information technology infrastructure. It is built on the latest technology and can adapt one’s product to meet their user’s requirements and the market’s needs. So far, over 10,000 people have used the software. It is constantly in innovation and development since 2005.

