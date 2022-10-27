Read full article on original website
Now scientists say 'exercise intolerance' should be considered a symptom of long Covid
Exercise 'intolerance' should be considered an official symptom of long Covid, scientists say. A review of existing studies found the condition — which is still not fully understood — can rob people of the equivalent of a decade’s worth of physical fitness. The finding adds to a...
Can you lose weight by walking? Try this joint-friendly walking workout to find out
Low-intensity walking workouts can provide sustainable weight loss results
Channel 3000
Worried about longevity? Don’t ignore strength training as you age, study says
Physical activity guidelines for older adults stress doing at least two days of strength training and 2½ hours of moderate to vigorous aerobic physical activity each week. Yet many people downplay muscle strengthening, relying on the heart-pumping benefits of aerobic exercise. That would be a mistake, a new study...
Benefits of exercise greater if activity is of moderate intensity, study shows
Increasing your physical activity is good for your health, but the benefits are greater when more of it is of at least moderate intensity, a study suggests. Researchers from Cambridge University and Leicester University analysed data from more than 88,000 middle-aged adults who wore a device on their wrist to measure their physical activity.
boxrox.com
How Much Cardio Should You Do to Lose Belly Fat?
How much cardio should you do to lose belly fat? Let’s tackle the basics of the question first: you can do all the cardio in the world but, if you don’t enter a caloric deficit with your diet too, it is essentially impossible to lose fat. Cardio can...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Exercise
1. In this study, technique modifications such as softer landings was shown to reduce knee injury risk by two-thirds. 2. Active (e.g. technique retraining and exercise therapy) and passive (foot orthoses, osteopathic manipulation) may reduce patellofemoral pain. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Although running is one of the most popular...
Study shows an incredibly easy workout can cut risk of early death by half
JUST 90 seconds of exercise every day slashes the risk of early death by half, a study suggests. Those who totted up ten minutes of vigorous activity each week — doing a little bit each day — were found to live longer. They were half as likely as...
myscience.org
Physician’s positive language use reduces anxiety among patients with unexplained symptoms
General practitioners regularly see patients with persistent physical symptoms (PPS) that have no clear explanation. These patients often feel misunderstood. But the researcher Inge Stortenbeker, who will receive her PhD from Radboud University on 3 November, found that a physician’s use of language and choice of words can influence how anxious patients are after a consultation.
myscience.org
National research centre to transform diagnosis and treatment of eating disorders
1.2 million Australians live with eating disorders, a leading psychiatric cause of death. New national research centre will transform diagnosis and treatment, starting with research into perfectionism, genetics, trauma links, psilocybin and more. The Australian Eating Disorders Research and Translation Centre was officially opened by the Australian Government at the...
myscience.org
Dentists forced to prescribe unnecessary antibiotics for toothache in pandemic
The COVID-19 restrictions preventing dentists in England from providing face-to-face treatment required some to unnecessarily prescribe antibiotics for dental pain, a study by University of Manchester researchers has shown. The results of the study were based on an analysis of NHS dental antibiotic prescribing data in England from before and...
myscience.org
Many deaths and hospitalisations of care experienced children could be avoided
- Many hospitalisations and deaths among children and young people who have been in care are completely avoidable, according to a newly published report. The findings - published by the University of Glasgow’s MRC/CSO Social and Public Health Sciences Unit - are from the Children’s Health in Care in Scotland (CHiCS) study, which was set up to provide, for the first time, population-wide evidence on the health outcomes of care-experienced children in Scotland.
myscience.org
Victorian Heart Hospital to forge new era in heart health
The opening of the Southern Hemisphere’s only hospital dedicated to heart health, based at Monash University in the heart of the Monash Technology Precinct , will forge a new era in heart research and clinical expertise, enabling patients to access world-class cardiac care and ground-breaking research under one roof.
Medical News Today
Increasing longevity: Vigorous exercise 2 minutes a day may be enough
The study shows that relatively low amounts of weekly vigorous physical activity may result in health benefits. Experts describe how building short bursts of exercise into your daily routine may result in long-term health outcomes. Research shows that regular exercise results in a lower risk of developing several long-term (chronic)...
myscience.org
A better way to tell which species are vulnerable
New analysis takes account of natural fluctuations and predictability to assess which parts of an ecosystem are most threatened by climate change and other disruptions. Wildfires, floods, pollution, and overfishing are among the many disruptions that can change the balance of ecosystems, sometimes endangering the future of entire species. But evaluating these ecosystems to determine which species are most at risk, in order to focus preservation actions and policies where they are most needed, is a challenging task.
Daily Iowan
The Doctor is In | Strength training in young adult women prevents osteoporosis
Social media has recently seen a wave of “gymfluencers,” especially young women who promote strength training. Strength training (also known as lifting) has numerous physical, health, and mental benefits. These include giving a person more confidence and increasing energy levels. Another important benefit is increasing bone mineral density, which is especially important for women.
myscience.org
Controlling spin and Alzheimer’s biological pathway: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From materials research that could help with the development of low-power next-generation technologies, to the discovery of a biological pathway that may explain the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease, here is some quick-read news from across the College.
Why Exercise Is Important When You Have ADHD
Staying active on a daily basis can provide an overall healthy lifestyle for a variety of people with health conditions, including those who have ADHD.
