boxrox.com

How Much Cardio Should You Do to Lose Belly Fat?

How much cardio should you do to lose belly fat? Let’s tackle the basics of the question first: you can do all the cardio in the world but, if you don’t enter a caloric deficit with your diet too, it is essentially impossible to lose fat. Cardio can...
2minutemedicine.com

Wellness Check: Exercise

1. In this study, technique modifications such as softer landings was shown to reduce knee injury risk by two-thirds. 2. Active (e.g. technique retraining and exercise therapy) and passive (foot orthoses, osteopathic manipulation) may reduce patellofemoral pain. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Although running is one of the most popular...
myscience.org

Physician’s positive language use reduces anxiety among patients with unexplained symptoms

General practitioners regularly see patients with persistent physical symptoms (PPS) that have no clear explanation. These patients often feel misunderstood. But the researcher Inge Stortenbeker, who will receive her PhD from Radboud University on 3 November, found that a physician’s use of language and choice of words can influence how anxious patients are after a consultation.
myscience.org

National research centre to transform diagnosis and treatment of eating disorders

1.2 million Australians live with eating disorders, a leading psychiatric cause of death. New national research centre will transform diagnosis and treatment, starting with research into perfectionism, genetics, trauma links, psilocybin and more. The Australian Eating Disorders Research and Translation Centre was officially opened by the Australian Government at the...
myscience.org

Dentists forced to prescribe unnecessary antibiotics for toothache in pandemic

The COVID-19 restrictions preventing dentists in England from providing face-to-face treatment required some to unnecessarily prescribe antibiotics for dental pain, a study by University of Manchester researchers has shown. The results of the study were based on an analysis of NHS dental antibiotic prescribing data in England from before and...
myscience.org

Many deaths and hospitalisations of care experienced children could be avoided

- Many hospitalisations and deaths among children and young people who have been in care are completely avoidable, according to a newly published report. The findings - published by the University of Glasgow’s MRC/CSO Social and Public Health Sciences Unit - are from the Children’s Health in Care in Scotland (CHiCS) study, which was set up to provide, for the first time, population-wide evidence on the health outcomes of care-experienced children in Scotland.
myscience.org

Victorian Heart Hospital to forge new era in heart health

The opening of the Southern Hemisphere’s only hospital dedicated to heart health, based at Monash University in the heart of the Monash Technology Precinct , will forge a new era in heart research and clinical expertise, enabling patients to access world-class cardiac care and ground-breaking research under one roof.
Medical News Today

Increasing longevity: Vigorous exercise 2 minutes a day may be enough

The study shows that relatively low amounts of weekly vigorous physical activity may result in health benefits. Experts describe how building short bursts of exercise into your daily routine may result in long-term health outcomes. Research shows that regular exercise results in a lower risk of developing several long-term (chronic)...
myscience.org

A better way to tell which species are vulnerable

New analysis takes account of natural fluctuations and predictability to assess which parts of an ecosystem are most threatened by climate change and other disruptions. Wildfires, floods, pollution, and overfishing are among the many disruptions that can change the balance of ecosystems, sometimes endangering the future of entire species. But evaluating these ecosystems to determine which species are most at risk, in order to focus preservation actions and policies where they are most needed, is a challenging task.
Daily Iowan

The Doctor is In | Strength training in young adult women prevents osteoporosis

Social media has recently seen a wave of “gymfluencers,” especially young women who promote strength training. Strength training (also known as lifting) has numerous physical, health, and mental benefits. These include giving a person more confidence and increasing energy levels. Another important benefit is increasing bone mineral density, which is especially important for women.
myscience.org

Controlling spin and Alzheimer’s biological pathway: News from the College

Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From materials research that could help with the development of low-power next-generation technologies, to the discovery of a biological pathway that may explain the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease, here is some quick-read news from across the College.

