Long COVID could be linked to a totally different (and common) virus, new study finds
Nearly 20% of American adults who have had COVID report having long COVID symptoms after their infection resolves. A number of factors may increase the risk of someone developing long COVID, aside from catching COVID itself. They include having asthma, Type 2 diabetes, or autoimmune conditions, and being female. Now...
How red eyes could be a warning sign of deadly Victorian disease
A CHILD'S red eye was found to be a symptom of a killer disease. The unnamed 11-year-old from the US was referred to hospital with a persistent red eye. Despite taking several types of eye drops and antibiotics the otherwise perfectly healthy right child's eye remained red. Reporting in the...
Flu combines with killer virus to ‘create new bug that could evade our immune system’
TWO common but deadly viruses can join forces to create a hybrid bug capable of dodging the immune system, experts have discovered. Researchers believe the findings could explain the increase in hard-to-treat cases of viral pneumonia. Each year more than 25,000 Brits die of flu. Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
Phys.org
Study reveals how naturally-occurring compound kills major drug-resistant bacteria
Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of bacteria, often found in hospital patients, which can lead to infections in the...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough in Autism Treatment
Israeli scientists say that they can treat Autism with the use of pressure chamber therapy. A new breakthrough study conducted using animal models, conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The researchers identified...
Flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have surged in Florida following Hurricane Ian
Vibrio vulnificus can infect the bloodstream and cause severe life-threatening illness.
itechpost.com
WHO Names Most Harmful Fungi Amid Surge In Fungal Infection Cases
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a rise in the cases of deadly fungal infections along with the quick spread of pathogens due to the climate crisis. With this, the World Health Organization has published a list of priority pathogens that pose the greatest threats to public health, The Guardian reports.
boldsky.com
Constantly Getting Bit By Mosquitoes? Your Genetics Could Be The Primary Reason!
A mosquito bite can not only cause irritation and redness, but it can also cause a variety of diseases such as malaria, dengue and Zika. In addition, a mosquito bite on the skin can result in intense pain, swelling, and itching. It is also possible for mosquito bites to result in severe conditions such as dengue and malaria, which can be fatal if inadequate care and treatment are not provided.
myscience.org
Victorian Heart Hospital to forge new era in heart health
The opening of the Southern Hemisphere’s only hospital dedicated to heart health, based at Monash University in the heart of the Monash Technology Precinct , will forge a new era in heart research and clinical expertise, enabling patients to access world-class cardiac care and ground-breaking research under one roof.
myscience.org
Freigeist Fellowship for Exploration of the Early Universe
What did the Universe look like more than 12 billion years ago when the first galaxies were forming? To tackle this early cosmic epoch a new junior research group started work this October at Heidelberg University’s Institute for Theoretical Physics. Led by Dr Caroline Heneka, the research team will connect modern machine learning methods and artificial intelligence with large-scale intensity mapping measurements at multiple wavelengths or colours. The primary goal is an integrated understanding of astrophysical processes and cosmology at play during this early epoch of our Universe. The Volkswagen Foundation is supporting the studies of the cosmologist and astrophysicist with a Freigeist Fellowship for six years, which comes with funding totalling approximately 1.1 million euros.
myscience.org
Geophysicist Leigh Royden looks at Earth from the top down
The MIT combines geophysics and geology to understand what’s happening beneath the crust. The German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has counted some of the greatest scientists in history among its ranks. Founded in 1652, and named in honor of the Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I, the scientific organization has included among its members Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Alexander von Humboldt, and Charles Darwin, to name a few.
myscience.org
Just like humans, more intelligent jays have greater self-control
A study has found that Eurasian jays can pass a version of the -marshmallow test- - and those with the greatest self-control also score the highest on intelligence tests. It’s just mind-boggling that some jays can wait so long for their favourite food." This is the first evidence of...
outbreaknewstoday.com
MRSA: University of Bath’s novel compound that both inhibits the superbug in lab experiments and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics has been discovered by scientists at the University of Bath led by Dr Maisem Laabei and Dr Ian Blagbrough. The novel compound – a polyamine – seems to destroy Staphylococcus aureus, the bacterium that causes...
myscience.org
A better way to tell which species are vulnerable
New analysis takes account of natural fluctuations and predictability to assess which parts of an ecosystem are most threatened by climate change and other disruptions. Wildfires, floods, pollution, and overfishing are among the many disruptions that can change the balance of ecosystems, sometimes endangering the future of entire species. But evaluating these ecosystems to determine which species are most at risk, in order to focus preservation actions and policies where they are most needed, is a challenging task.
myscience.org
A new device for early diagnosis of degenerative eye disorders
Researchers at an EPFL lab have developed an ophthalmological device that can be used to diagnose some degenerative eye disorders long before the onset of the first symptoms. In early clinical trials, the prototype was shown to produce images with a sufficient degree of precision in just five seconds. Research...
EatingWell
How Poor Gut Health Can Increase Anxiety and Depression Risk & What to Eat to Help
Even in grade school, you probably knew that there was some link between your stomach and your brain. Remember those butterflies you felt when you saw your crush? Or the stomach-in-knots feeling that flared up when you were in trouble?. "Stress can play a major role in tummy troubles, even...
NIH Director's Blog
“Slow” vaccine delivery improves immune response to HIV
An experimental HIV vaccine, delivered as increasing doses over several days, led to long-lasting and diverse antibody production in monkeys. The findings could have implications for the development of vaccines against other rapidly evolving pathogens, such as the influenza virus or SARS-CoV-2. Your body’s immune system has many elaborate processes...
myscience.org
New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout
A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect’s face looked similar to a dog’s snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her PhD.
myscience.org
Controlling spin and Alzheimer’s biological pathway: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From materials research that could help with the development of low-power next-generation technologies, to the discovery of a biological pathway that may explain the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease, here is some quick-read news from across the College.
Fungal infection list launched by WHO flags global health threat
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has drawn up the first ever list of fungal pathogens posing the greatest threat to human health, warning that some strains are increasingly drug-resistant and becoming more widespread.
