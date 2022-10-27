Read full article on original website
The multiple faces of today’s galaxies: their morphologies tell their evolution
The large morphological classes of galaxies have fascinated astronomers since their discovery. A new analysis led by Louis Quilley, PhD student (Sorbonne University), and Valérie de Lapparent, researcher at the Institut d’Astrophysique de Paris (IAP), establishes a physical link between the order of the different types of the famous Hubble sequence, and the systematic evolution of galaxies.
Vegetation Regulates Energy Exchange in the Arctic
Global warming is changing the Arctic by causing permafrost thaw, glacier melt, droughts, fires and changes in vegetation. These developments are strongly linked to the energy exchange between land and the atmosphere. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now shown that different plant communities in the tundra play a key role in this energy exchange but are not taken into account in climate models.
Geophysicist Leigh Royden looks at Earth from the top down
The MIT combines geophysics and geology to understand what’s happening beneath the crust. The German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has counted some of the greatest scientists in history among its ranks. Founded in 1652, and named in honor of the Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I, the scientific organization has included among its members Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Alexander von Humboldt, and Charles Darwin, to name a few.
In nanotube science, is boron nitride the new carbon?
A technique for synthesizing many "white graphene" nanotubes at a time paves the way for stronger, heat-resistant composites, and membranes for renewable energy. Engineers at MIT and the University of Tokyo have produced centimeter-scale structures, large enough for the eye to see, that are packed with hundreds of billions of hollow aligned fibers, or nanotubes, made from hexagonal boron nitride.
