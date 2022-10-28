Like in the first season of the HBO black comedy series ‘The white Lotus,’ the central mystery in season 2 also revolves around death. In the opening flashforward scene, set a week after the arrival of the guests at the Sicilian branch of the eponymous hotel, we see Daphne Babcock (Meghan Fahy), chatting with two new arrivals about how wonderful her stay at the hotel has been. She then goes into the ocean for one last swim and discovers a dead body. Horrified, she swims back to the shore, and the authorities are alerted. Soon, more dead bodies are discovered, and all of them happen to be guests at the White Lotus. If you are wondering who they are, here is what we think. SPOILERS AHEAD.

