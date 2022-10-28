Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Netflix’s The Takeover Ending, Explained: Who Framed Mel? How Does Mel Clear Her Name?
Netflix’s ‘The Takeover’ is a Dutch crime thriller film directed by Annemarie van de Mond. It follows Mel Bandison, an ethical hacker who is unexpectedly framed for a murder. As a result, Mel goes on the run and reunites with her former mentor, Buddy. Mel and Buddy discover a privacy scandal that is connected to the murder. Therefore, Mel is forced to get to the bottom of the conspiracy to clear her name. An enthralling game of cat and mouse ensues that tests Mel’s patience as she finds her life turned upside down. If you are wondering whether Mel succeeds in her quest and proves her innocence, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Takeover.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
After the immense critical and commercial success of the first season of ‘The White Lotus,’ HBO’s biting satire drama series about the guests and staff of the eponymous hotel, a second season was greenlighted, even though the original plan was for the show to be a limited series. In season 2, the setting is different, as are most of the main characters. While the first season takes place in Hawaii, season 2 introduces us to the guests and staff of the Sicilian branch of the hotel chain. Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid, the troubled multi-millionaire who invokes revulsion and sympathy in equal measure. Tanya’s boyfriend-turned-husband, Greg (Jon Gries), also makes his return. The other characters are new additions this season, and most of them are entitled and privileged in various degrees.
thecinemaholic.com
Chainsaw Man Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Chainsaw Man’ episode 4 titled ‘Rescue,’ the show follows Denji who starts dreaming about fondling Power’s breasts just after defeating the Bat Devil. But before the fiend could keep her promise, the two new colleagues are attacked by the Leech devil. Unfortunately, Denji has lost a lot of blood at this point, while Power is so injured that she can’t even lift a finger. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Chainsaw Man’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Who Are Dead in The White Lotus Season 2? Theories
Like in the first season of the HBO black comedy series ‘The white Lotus,’ the central mystery in season 2 also revolves around death. In the opening flashforward scene, set a week after the arrival of the guests at the Sicilian branch of the eponymous hotel, we see Daphne Babcock (Meghan Fahy), chatting with two new arrivals about how wonderful her stay at the hotel has been. She then goes into the ocean for one last swim and discovers a dead body. Horrified, she swims back to the shore, and the authorities are alerted. Soon, more dead bodies are discovered, and all of them happen to be guests at the White Lotus. If you are wondering who they are, here is what we think. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ or ‘Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen’ titled ‘Kill The Shadow,’ the battle in the soul society becomes intense as the Sternritters brutally murder every squad they come across. When the Soul Reapers are cornered with nothing to lose, they decide to use their Bankai- only to realize that the enemy has been waiting for this moment from the start. While Seireitei is falling, Ichigo is putting his life on the life to fight Quilge in Hueco Mundo. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
This week Scorpios will find a way to transmute fear into boldness and badassery
Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Nov. 2-8
James Corden: Takeoff used to call me Big Drip and I loved that
James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”.The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.The hip hop star, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday at the age of 28.Addressing the “heartbreaking” news during his show, Corden said he was “utterly devastated” and described Takeoff as “an...
Comments / 0