KAKE TV
Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots increasingly seen as racist
ANDALE, Kan. — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KAKE TV
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid sentenced to three years in prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - Britt Reid has been sentenced to three years in prison or driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury. He was taken into custody following the sentencing. "No amount of prison will ever be...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Cameron Cooper
Cameron Cooper, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022, in Lawrence. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Lawrence Police Department (785) 843-0250, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
KAKE TV
Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Gethro...
KAKE TV
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
KAKE TV
Residents concerned about rise in coyote attacks on dogs
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KMBC) -- Residents in Johnson County are worried about coyotes attacking their pets. Some emergency vet clinics say they've seen a spike in small dog attacks and most are blaming coyotes. For dog owners like Maggie Uhruh, coyotes are a big concern. “I have a dog that...
KAKE TV
Three Kansas couples celebrate 50th wedding anniversaries together
PILSEN, Kan. (KAKE) - Three couples celebrated their 50th anniversaries together this weekend in the tiny town of Pilsen, Kansas. The Catholic church in Pilsen held a special mass for the three couples on Saturday. The couples are lifelong friends, all of whom married in 1972. The men all served in the military and are all farmers in Marion County.
KAKE TV
KDOT staff shortages may affect snow and ice removal this winter
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is experiencing staff shortages that could impact how quickly it can remove snow and ice from roads this winter. Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz says the agency is almost 25% short of snowplow operators in cities all over Kansas. However, offices across the state have been preparing for this since September. Sand, salt and other materials are fully stocked, employees have been through multiple days of training and pre-maintenance on snowplows and other equipment is complete.
KAKE TV
South Carolina reports first pediatric flu-related death
COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WYFF) -- South Carolina health officials have announced the state's first pediatric flu-related death of the season. “It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and Department of Health and Environmental Control Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
