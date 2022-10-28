TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is experiencing staff shortages that could impact how quickly it can remove snow and ice from roads this winter. Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz says the agency is almost 25% short of snowplow operators in cities all over Kansas. However, offices across the state have been preparing for this since September. Sand, salt and other materials are fully stocked, employees have been through multiple days of training and pre-maintenance on snowplows and other equipment is complete.

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO