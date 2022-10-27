From Seismic’s latest innovations to Conga’s new RevOps initiatives, catch the latest in B2B sales and salestech from this weekly highlight:. After the past few years of what has felt like constant change, I believe that we are undergoing a major inflection point within the B2B sales world. While buyers and sellers have gotten used to developing relationships through digital channels, there is still tremendous opportunity for sellers to put more emphasis on the relationships – before, during and after a deal closes. Just think, a previous customer may be a seller’s biggest champion at their next account, providing a “foot in the door” to engage more of the buying committee. With data and insights in Sales Navigator, we see that technology can help sellers focus more on the human side. They can dedicate more time to learning about buyers instead of searching for information in many different places.

1 DAY AGO