seafoodsource.com
US food distributor Lipari acquired by private investment firm
Private investment firm Littlejohn and Co. has led the acquisition of Lipari Foods, a Warren, Michigan, U.S.A.-based specialty food distributor and value-added manufacturer of perimeter-of-the-store specialty foods. Lipari serves over 7,500 independent and specialty grocers, including more than 2,000 supermarkets and convenience stores, across the United States, with a focus...
Microsoft’s CFO says its worst revenue growth in 5 years was fueled by Europe’s energy crisis
High energy costs in Europe are hitting the bottom line of the world’s biggest tech companies. Multinational electronics developer Microsoft published its first quarterly revenue results for the new fiscal year on Tuesday, posting $50.1 billion in revenue, an 11% increase over the same period last year, which represents the company’s slowest growth since 2017.
cstoredecisions.com
Preparing for A2L Refrigerants in Commercial Refrigeration
Considerations for leveraging mildly flammable alternatives in your low-GWP refrigerant transition. Within the commercial refrigeration industry, A2L refrigerants have long been recognized as potentially viable alternatives to high-global warming potential (GWP) hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants. With GWP ratings below 300 — and in certain instances below 150 — some A2L refrigerants are among the lowest-GWP alternatives available today.
Pineapple Energy, Top Ships And 3 More Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar This Week
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and has continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move. High short interest and a high cost to borrow are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze. Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.
takeitcool.com
DMF (Dimethylformamide) Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements.
The latest report titled “DMF (Dimethylformamide) Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the DMF (Dimethylformamide). Report Features Details. Product Name DMF (Dimethylformamide) Process Included Aluminium Can Production from Two-Piece or Three-Piece...
takeitcool.com
Global Vegetable Protein Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Global Vegetable Protein Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global vegetable protein market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like source, type, form, end-use, and major regions. The report studies the...
microcapdaily.com
Duo World Inc (OTCMKTS: DUUO) Under Accumulation as Company Wipes Convertible Debt Off the Books & Launches its Cloud-Based Contact Center DialDesk
Duo World Inc (OTCMKTS: DUUO) as on the move northbound and was up over 100% on Monday as penny stock speculators jump on board and accumulate. While the buying continues to accelerate there is little selling on DUOO which recently paid off the remaining balance of its only Convertible Note and now has no convertible debt on the books.
PV Tech
First Solar sees net sales decline as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year
US thin film manufacturer First Solar’s net sales declined in Q3 2022, which it put down to a gain on the sale of its Japan project development platform recorded in the previous quarter, compounded by ongoing supply chain disruptions. During Q3, First Solar recorded net sales of US$629 million,...
ValueWalk
The Capital Goods Industry in the US: Different Sectors & Top Companies
Capital goods, or business capital equipment, refer to the long-term physical assets that companies use to produce their goods and services. These can include land, buildings, heavy machinery, and vehicles. So, what companies are in the capital goods field?. Some of the companies that are typically associated with this field...
TechCrunch
Contract lifecycle management vendor Icertis secures $150M in debt to stave off rivals
By going the debt route, Icertis avoids having to answer the tricky question of valuation in an especially challenging economic environment. (Icertis was valued at $2.8 billion as of March 2021 and reportedly as high as $5 billion earlier this year, but valuations in tech are on a steep downswing.) Convertible debt allows Icertis to pay its loan obligation with equity or stocks, while the credit facility lets it borrow and repay on an ongoing basis.
mmm-online.com
Odyssey Therapeutics CEO outlines $168M Series B round
The good times continue to roll for Odyssey Therapeutics. Last year, the Boston-based biotech secured a $218 million Series A financing round. Earlier this month, Odyssey announced that it raised $168 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing round. New investors include Fidelity Management & Research Company and The Healthcare Innovation Investment Fund, an investment fund associated with SVB Securities, as well as Series A investors like Foresite Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments, among others.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Venture Capital investing in FemTech with Fusion Fund – Ep 185
Venture Capital investing in FemTech with Fusion Fund – Ep 185. Lu Zhang is the Founder and Managing Partner of Fusion Fund, a renowned Silicon Valley based investor, a serial entrepreneur, and a Stanford Engineering alumna. Lu was recently selected as one of the Best 25 Female Early-stage Investors by Business Insider (2021). As one of the top female investors in America, Lu’s story was a case study of the UN Women Leaders in Action series, she was a World Economic Forum – Young Global Leader (Class of 2018), as well as the Featured Honoree in VC of Forbes 30 Under 30 (2017). Prior to starting Fusion Fund, she was the Founder and CEO of a medical device company focused on non-invasive technology for the early diagnosis of Type II diabetes. Lu is a frequent speaker at tech events and conferences and also serves as a mentor and advisor to several tech innovation programs in Silicon Valley. Lu is the board member and chairman of the Youth Council of Future Forum and Future Science Award.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Seismic, Pacvue, Conga and more!
From Seismic’s latest innovations to Conga’s new RevOps initiatives, catch the latest in B2B sales and salestech from this weekly highlight:. After the past few years of what has felt like constant change, I believe that we are undergoing a major inflection point within the B2B sales world. While buyers and sellers have gotten used to developing relationships through digital channels, there is still tremendous opportunity for sellers to put more emphasis on the relationships – before, during and after a deal closes. Just think, a previous customer may be a seller’s biggest champion at their next account, providing a “foot in the door” to engage more of the buying committee. With data and insights in Sales Navigator, we see that technology can help sellers focus more on the human side. They can dedicate more time to learning about buyers instead of searching for information in many different places.
getnews.info
Floor Grinding Tools Market Revenues Pegged at US$ 155 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 218 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 191 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Floor Grinding Tools Market””. Floor Grinding Tools Market by Application (Grinding, Honing, Polishing, Burnishing), Floor Type (Concrete, Wood, Marble), Polishing Type (Dry Polishing, Wet Polishing), Region( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, RoW)
The Q3 2022 Blockchain Security Report
A total of 37 major exploits were monitored, with a total loss of approximately $405 million. In the third quarter of 2022, Beosin EagleEye monitored over 37 major attacks in the Web3 space, with total losses of approximately $405 million, down approximately 43.6% from $718.34 million in Q2 2022, and a decrease of 59.6% from the loss of $1,002.58 million in Q3 2021.
getnews.info
Residential Energy Storage Market to Surpass $1,828 million by 2027
“Browse 297 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 271 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3-6 kW, 6-10 kW, 10-20 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Operation (Standalone, Solar), Region – Forecast to 2027″”
kalkinemedia.com
LLAP stock soars on new investment update. Find out more here
Terran Orbital manufactures small satellites and provides its services in the US and allied aerospace sector. The LLAP stock jumped over 26 per cent soon after the market opened on Monday. The company had received a US$ 100 million investment from another leading aerospace and defense technology firm. The stocks...
PV Tech
JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end
JinkoSolar is on track to end the year with 70GW of solar module manufacturing capacity after posting better-than-expected results for the third quarter. The company’s total solar shipments during Q3 2022 more than doubled year-over-year to 10.9GW – comprising 10,286 MW for solar modules, and 570 MW for cells and wafers – above its previous guidance, with shipments to China jumping five-fold.
theevreport.com
BeyonCa Makes Global Debut with GT Opus 1
BEIJING, MUNICH and SINGAPORE – Premium smart electric vehicle maker BeyonCa announced its global debut on October 30, showcasing the BeyonCa Gran Turismo Opus 1, a creation made possible by the company’s unique position and capabilities. Comprising an elite team of car industry veterans, as well as technology...
