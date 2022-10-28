ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans End Fall Season With Team & Individual Titles

WILMINGTON, N.C.—Louisa Carlbom won her first collegiate tournament as the San José State women's golf team finished the fall season the way they started it, winning the 20th Annual Landfall Tradition team and individual titles on Sunday at the Country Club of Landfall – Dye Course. Carlbom...
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Hosts Colorado State Saturday Night on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (5-2, 3-1 Mountain West) hosts Colorado State (2-6, 2-2 Mountain West) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area and KTRB 860 AM from CEFCU Stadium. Justin Allegri, James Jones and Kylen Mills will be on the television call and Kevin Richardson and Josh Love will be on the radio broadcast.
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Wins Miss Ambassador US Nation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - San José State's Andreea Dragoi won the 2022 Miss Ambassador US Nation crown on October 23rd. She qualified for the 2022 Miss America Nation Pageant after winning the Miss California U.S. Nation Pageant crown and the Miss San Jose U.S. Nation Pageant earlier this year. Dragoi...
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Lose 1-0 to Grand Canyon

BOX SCORE (PDF) - Beau Leroux and Angel Iniguez both had three shots to lead San José State in a 1-0 loss to Grand Canyon (7-6-3, 4-2-2) on Sunday afternoon. David Sweeney made two saves. The Spartans outshot Grand Canyon, 11-6. A trio of Spartans, Eduardo Miranda, Kasper Poulsgaard...
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
montereycountyweekly.com

Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.

Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
berkeleyside.org

One of Oakland’s most iconic cafes closes for good this week

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., last day of business is Nov. 6. For 14 years, Aunt Mary’s Cafe has served hungry East Bay diners a quirky menu of Southern-meets-Sountwestern food, in a uniquely welcoming Temescal space. That ends on Nov. 6, owner Ngan-Ha “Nu” Ho said, when the business will shutter for good. “We’ve been doing this without a profit since the pandemic began,” Ho said. “I just want to get out before I collapse.”
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
