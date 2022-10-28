D’Iberville softball standout Karley Rouse signed with Copiah Lincoln Community College, a place that she says feels like home. The two-way senior is coming off a very strong 2022 campaign in which she led the Lady Warriors with 21 RBI while batting .329 and was also the ace in the circle with a 2.11 ERA. “My wildest dream comes true. Since I was a little girl, it’s been all I could ever dream about to play on that collegiate softball field, so to me, this is a lot more than just a dream come true. It’s my whole life. In a nutshell, softball has taught me who I am, who I want to be, who I dream to be. It’s been my life since I was a little girl, so I’m super excited to be able to live out that dream.”

