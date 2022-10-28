Read full article on original website
10/31 – Jeff’s “Above Seasonal Temperatures” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
A trough in Texas is providing for cloud cover in our area, and rain west of us. Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the remainder of the day and into the evening. The feature will be moving to its east and will provide cloud coverage overnight. Most moisture is in the upper-levels, with the low-levels being fairly moisture-starved. There is a chance for a sprinkle or two overnight leaving us with a 20% chance of showers.
10/30 – Jeff Vorick’s “Seasonal” Sunday Night Forecast
Tonight will be a cool night with temperatures dipping into the 50s across South Mississippi. Winds will be light and variable with a few clouds overnight. Tomorrow will be a mild, near-seasonal day. Halloween day will have high temperatures in the mid-70s with West winds at 5-10 MPH. Mostly sunny conditions are expected through the entire day. The conditions will be lovely for any Halloween activities. Temperatures will be in the low-70s to begin the evening, dipping into the 60s for any trick-or-treating plans.
10/31 – The Chief’s “Frightfully Ghoulish” Halloween Morning Forecast
Weakness in the upper levels extends from Missouri to Baja California. At the surface, low pressure associated with the weakness was centered over Illinois with a frontal boundary well to our east. Weak high pressure was centered off the Louisiana coastline. A couple of cloud decks across the area, one with bases around 5,000 feet associated with the low pressure over Illinois, the other was a cirrus deck associated with the upper jet departing the base of the trough over Mexico.
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
D’Iberville softball’s Karley Rouse signs with Copiah-Lincoln
D’Iberville softball standout Karley Rouse signed with Copiah Lincoln Community College, a place that she says feels like home. The two-way senior is coming off a very strong 2022 campaign in which she led the Lady Warriors with 21 RBI while batting .329 and was also the ace in the circle with a 2.11 ERA. “My wildest dream comes true. Since I was a little girl, it’s been all I could ever dream about to play on that collegiate softball field, so to me, this is a lot more than just a dream come true. It’s my whole life. In a nutshell, softball has taught me who I am, who I want to be, who I dream to be. It’s been my life since I was a little girl, so I’m super excited to be able to live out that dream.”
Reeves calls special session for economic development project
Gov. Tate Reeves will call a special session of the Mississippi Legislature to finalize a deal to bring an aluminum production facility to the Golden Triangle. Reeves said in a press release that the deal will bring 1,000 high-paying jobs to the state. The press release called it the “largest economic development deal in Mississippi history.”
