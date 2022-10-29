Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday afternoon as the Irish begin preparations for No. 5 Clemson. "Going back and revisiting the game, I was really pleased with certain areas of all three phases. It wasn't perfect and that's the game of football. But in all three phases, you saw some really good things and that's what you want to be able to do and truly play complementary football and control the clock.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO