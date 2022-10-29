Read full article on original website
Rewatch Notes | Notre Dame Defense vs Syracuse
Notre Dame held Syracuse to their lowest yards per play of the season. Including two times when Syracuse went for it on 4th down and didn’t convert, the defense forced seven three-and-outs and had two interceptions. It would have been three if not for an offside call that didn’t...
Notre Dame Gets Boost From Inexperienced-Yet-Talented Players Ahead of No. 5 Clemson
Notre Dame (5-3) will host No. 5 Clemson (8-0) in South Bend on Saturday. It’s an opportunity for coach Marcus Freeman to pick up a signature win in Notre Dame Stadium after unfortunate home losses to Marshall (4-4) and Stanford (3-5). The Irish are riding high heading into the...
Drive Charts | Notre Dame 41 Syracuse 24
Notre Dame’s 41-24 victory at Syracuse didn’t lack excitement as the Irish controlled the game on both sides of the ball from the game’s first play. The drive charts from Saturday’s game tell the story of the game and that includes a dominant close to the first half after the Orange scored a touchdown on its second drive along with the Irish dominating time of possession.
2023 OL Chris Terek Remains Torn Between Wisconsin, Notre Dame
Chris Terek is legitimately torn. The 2023 Illinois offensive lineman committed to Wisconsin in June. Badgers head coach Paul Chryst was fired at the beginning of October, but perhaps the more pivotal event came a couple weeks earlier when Arizona offensive lineman Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame. The Irish...
2024 DE Jaxson Jones Talks Notre Dame Offer
Jaxson Jones likes the way Washington uses its rush ends and he really likes Washington defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe. Those were big reasons behind the 2024 Arizona defensive end’s decision to commit to the Huskies in September. But, the Yuma Catholic star isn’t done listening to other...
2024 ATH Tysen Smith Recaps Recent Notre Dame Trip
Tysen Smith may live in Indiana, but the 2024 athlete had never been to South Bend. Well, not until this past weekend when Smith made the trip up from Bloomington to see the Irish’s game against Stanford. “It went great,” Smith told Irish Sports Daily. “Seeing Notre Dame...
Snap Count Thoughts | Syracuse
Notre Dame started fast and didn’t look back on Saturday afternoon as the Fighting Irish left the JMA Wireless Dome with a 41-24 win over No. 16 Syracuse. Marcus Freeman’s squad was able to get a little deeper into the depth chart with how things went on Saturday as well as a few guys playing more due to scheme, especially on offense.
Marcus Freeman Notebook | October 31
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday afternoon as the Irish begin preparations for No. 5 Clemson. "Going back and revisiting the game, I was really pleased with certain areas of all three phases. It wasn't perfect and that's the game of football. But in all three phases, you saw some really good things and that's what you want to be able to do and truly play complementary football and control the clock.
Notebook: Good & Ugly Trends From Win Over No. 16 Syracuse
Notre Dame’s up-and-down 2022 campaign hit a season high on Saturday with a 41-24 win at No. 16 Syracuse (6-2). The Irish improve to 5-3 and host No. 5 Clemson next weekend. The Irish are trending in the right direction in a few key aspects of the game, including its rush attack and special teams.
Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse: Game Time, Preview, Odds, How to Watch
The Fighting Irish look for their second win over a ranked opponent this season when they visit No. 16 Syracuse.
Notre Dame Leans on its Four All-Americans, Handles No. 16 Syracuse
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman demanded his team play with a sense of urgency at No. 16 Syracuse (6-2) on Saturday. The players took such an expectation to heart and dominated the Orange early and often. In the first half, Notre Dame gained 225 yards to Syracuse’s 73. The Irish...
Tracking The Trail | Notre Dame Targets Visiting Elsewhere
We’ve got some sweet College Football rivalry games being played this weekend, but that doesn’t always equate to major recruiting weekends. However, #4 Michigan (7-0) is craving an opportunity to beat up on Michigan State (3-4) during a primetime game on Saturday night and will be bringing in several top targets to enjoy the show.
Frank Commentary
17-point win on the road against a ranked team? That right there is a lot to be happy about. 2 interceptions—that’s another bonus as this team has been struggling to create turnovers all year. 246 yards rushing and three rushing TD’s? Again, that’s what you want to see...
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
Meet the industry disruptor that began as a Notre Dame startup
A Chicago-based speaker startup has raised $7.5 million in funding — and it got its start at a Hesburgh Library whiteboard. Now headquartered in Chicago, Resonado Labs was founded by Peter Moeckel ‘20, Brian Youngil Cho ‘19 and Erikc Perez-Perez ‘19 while they were studying in the Mendoza College of Business.
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 11 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
Michigan Lottery: 2 $1M Powerball winning tickets sold in New Buffalo, Redford
LANSING, Mich. – Although no one matched Saturday night’s six-number Powerball jackpot, two lucky Michiganders could be $1 million richer after matching the winning numbers on the five white balls. According to Michigan Lottery, the numbers needed to match are 19-31-40-46-57. The winning tickets were sold at New...
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
