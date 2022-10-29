Read full article on original website
The Phillies Have Major Advantage with Realmuto at Catcher
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto must be prepared for another big game in World Series Game 3.
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury
The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
White Sox to Interview Yankees' Carlos Mendoza For Manager Opening
New York's bench coach is in the running for Chicago's opening at manager
3 best free agents Padres must target after NLCS loss to Phillies
The San Diego Padres made it to the NLCS in 2022 despite not having Fernando Tatis Jr. all year, first because of an injury and then because of a suspension. The front office made huge splashes by acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Josh Hader ahead of the trade deadline, bolstering an already stacked roster to help them make a deep playoff run. After the NLCS loss, the Padres will now turn to the offseason and MLB free agency to make more moves in order to take the next step, with Tatis’ return also helping matters. These are some of the free agents San Diego must target in the offseason.
Could the Yankees target a superstar shortstop if Aaron Judge walks?
There’s a very real possibility the New York Yankees are unable to secure Aaron Judge’s signature for the future. The rumored San Francisco Giants are expected to make a healthy bid for his services, and I wouldn’t rule out the New York Mets pursuing his talents either given their influx of payroll flexibility.
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/31/22
The World Series shifts to Philadelphia on this Halloween night, with the Astros and Phillies knotted up at 1-1. After a classic Game 1, Houston cruised through Game 2, touching up Zack Wheeler for his worst start of this postseason. The Phillies surely aren’t upset to have escaped Houston with a split, but Games 3 and 4 will give the Astros a chance to showcase their superior pitching depth. We’ll see if the underdogs can hang as they return home.
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
Potential targets for Bills as NFL trade deadline nears: What they could bring to the team
ORCHARD PARK — At some point prior to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, general manager Brandon Beane might make a trade aimed at finalizing how the Buffalo Bills roster will look as they make their push toward Super Bowl 57. Then again, maybe nothing will happen at the NFL trade deadline. After all, coach...
Reports: Ex-Spurs G Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women, according to multiple reports on Saturday. Primo was suddenly released by the Spurs on Friday night, which prompted curiosity over what could have led to such a move. It was ESPN that initially reported that Primo's release...
New Details Emerge Regarding Josh Primo's Exit In San Antonio
In a move that caught everyone in the NBA by surprise on Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs decided to waive 2021 first-round pick Joshua Primo, who was selected 12th overall by the team last year. Primo was the youngest player selected in the 2021 NBA Draft and after some...
Patrick Peterson to Arizona GM Steve Keim: 'Stop running'
Patrick Peterson has something to tell Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, but Peterson says that can't happen until Keim stops running from him. In an impassioned postgame moment, Peterson, who had three pass break-ups to help the Vikings beat his former team 34-26 on Sunday, made it very clear that he wants to talk to Keim.
Bengals Updates on Logan Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, and La'el Collins
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was obviously out on Friday and could be placed on injured reserve in the near future. The star receiver wasn't at team facilities again on Friday as he continues to get his hip evaluated. Linebacker Logan Wilson practiced in full for a second-straight day. Trey...
