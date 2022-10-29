ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contact Your Elected Leaders

PUBLIC SCHOOLS OF ROBESON COUNTY

John Simmons, Dist. 1, Chairman, john.simmons@robeson.k12.nc.us

Melissa Ocean, Dist. 2 melissa.ocean@robeson.k12.nc.us

Dr. Linda Emanuel, Dist. 3, linda.emanuel@robeson.k12.nc.us

Terry Locklear, Dist. 4, terry.locklear2@robeson.k12.nc.us

Craig Lowry, Dist. 5, craig.lowry2@robeson.k12.nc.us

Mike Smith, Dist. 6, mike.smith@robeson.k12.nc.us

Randy Lawson, Dist. 7, Vice Chair. randy.lawson@robeson.k12.nc.us

Tre’ Britt, Dist. 8, tre.britt@robeson.k12.nc.us

Henry Brewer, At-Large, henry.brewer@robeson.k12.nc.us

William Gentry, At-Large, william.gentry@robeson.k12.nc.us

Vonta Leach, At-Large, vonta.leach@robeson.k12.nc.us

ROBESON COUNTY

Faline Dial, Dist. 4, 910-827-1005, falinedial907@gmail.com.

Pauline Campbell, Dist. 2, 910-734-3024, pauline.campbell@co.robeson.nc.us. .

Lance Herndon, Dist. 8, 910-733-5472.

Wixie Stephens, board chair, Dist. 1, 910-733-4770, district1@co.robeson.nc.us.

Judy Sampson, Dist. 5, 910-374-8939, judy5rcc@gmail.com.

John Cummings, Dist. 3, 910-734-9604, district3@co.robeson.nc.us.

Tom Taylor, board vice chair, Dist. 7, 910-608-9167, district7@co.robeson.nc.us

David Edge, Dist. 6, 910-258-1166, dedge53@yahoo.com

NORTH CAROLINA

N.C. Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr., R-Raleigh, 300 N. Salisbury Street, Room 525, Raleigh, NC 27603, 919-733-5651, Danny.Britt@ncleg.gov.

N.C. Rep. Brenden H. Jones, R-Tabor City, 16 West Jones Street, Room 1227, Raleigh, NC 27601-1096, 919-733-5821 or 919-733-5821.

N.C. Rep. Charles Graham, D-Lumberton, 300 N. Salisbury St., Room 509, Raleigh, NC 27603-5925. 919-715-0875, or 910-739-3969, Charles.Graham@ncleg.gov.

UNITED STATES

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, 310 New Bern Ave. Suite 122, Raleigh, NC 27601, 919-856-4630, or 113 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-6342

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, 217 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-3154.

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, Lumberton, 550 N. Chestnut St., Suite 152, Lumberton, NC 28358, 910-671-3000, Ext. 7111 or 1207 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, 202-225-1976. https://danbishop.house.gov/contact/email.

U.S. Rep Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina 8th District. 2112 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, 202-225-3715 or 225 Green St., Suite 202, Fayetteville, NC 28301, 910-997-2070. E-mail: https://bit.ly/3EYWE96.

U.S. Rep David Rouzer, R-North Carolina 7th District, 2333 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, 202-225-2731.

U.S. Pres. Joe Biden, Comments: 202-456-1111, Switchboard: 202-456-1414, e-mail: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/. The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Washington, DC 20500.

