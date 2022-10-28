Read full article on original website
Can elected officials oust citizens from public meetings for being rude?
A legal case is currently pending in the highest court in Massachusetts that looks at the tradeoff between civility and free speech in public discourse, especially as it pertains to public meetings. Daniel Medwed, GBH’s legal analyst and Northeastern University law professor, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about the case, Barron v. Kolenda. This transcript has been lightly edited.
New poll gives Baker high marks near the end of his tenure
As Massachusetts voters prepare to pick the state's next governor, most feel good about the job outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker has been doing, a new poll shows. In the University of Massachusetts Amherst/WCVB poll, 68% of voters surveyed in late October said they approved of how Baker is handling the job. That's up from the 60% approval rating Baker received in June, and higher than the latest approval numbers for Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and the state Legislature.
Latino representation 'has just never been there' in Mass., says Chicopee Councilor Delmarina López
Elvis Jocol Lara’s work for El Mundo Boston allowed him to see huge amounts of young, talented Latinos across Massachusetts. But the more he saw, the more he noticed that those individuals were severely underrepresented in traditional media spaces. “General market media was not really highlighting these folks. ......
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
Boston Public Radio full show: Oct. 31, 2022
Dan Cence and Andrew Farnitano joined us for an hourlong debate on Massachusetts’ Ballot Question 1 — known as the Fair Share Amendment, millionaires tax or tax hike amendment. We also opened up the lines to listeners with questions on the initiative, which would add an additional 4% tax on individuals’ income above $1,000,000. Cence is a spokesperson for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment and CEO of the Issues Management Group. Farnitano is the communications director for Fair Share for Massachusetts and a consultant at Crawford Strategies.
Poftak to resign as head of MBTA in January
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak will step down from the transit agency's top post in January, ending a four-year tenure dotted with a handful of major accomplishments as well as harrowing failures. Poftak announced Tuesday that his last day on the job will be Jan. 3, 2023, two days before...
State cuts in half the amount of commercial food waste that can legally be thrown out
New state regulations in effect Tuesday have cut in half the amount of food waste that can legally be thrown in the trash. The change shouldn't affect anyone at home, given that the new limit is 1,000 pounds of food waste a week. State environmental officials estimate the stricter limit will impact about 2,000 businesses in the state, including supermarkets, cafeterias and large restaurants.
