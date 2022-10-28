ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

GALLERY: Festive homes, Halloween costumes seen across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns are celebrating the spookiest time of year with skeletons, lights, and, of course, costumes. Halloween night was expected to be a pleasant one across the state, with temperatures in the 50s along the Wasatch Front. Officials emphasized safety leading up to the holiday,...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Learn how paint like a professional

KUTV — DIY enthusiasts of Utah, this event is for you!. The Pinners Conference and Expo will be happening November 4th and 5th at Mountain America Expo Center. All the awesome things you find online come to life at this event. Over the course of the two days, there will be 108 workshops as well as over 600 local shopping booths.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

A twist on your favorite soda for Halloween

KUTV — The following information is provided by Quench it!. Quench It is a family-owned, operated, and oriented mixed-drink shop with locations across Utah and heading nationwide soon. Come check out their mixed sodas and waters, Suss gourmet cookies, Ambrosial gluten-free treats, and warm pretzel bites at a location...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy