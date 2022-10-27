ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
Action News Jax

5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91

John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979...
The Associated Press

49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury. So they managed to recoup a draft pick after trading away four of them for McCaffrey and reunited Wilson with Miami coach Mike McDaniel, who had been in charge of the running game in San Francisco for Wilson’s first four seasons in the NFL. “At some point, you can only keep so many, just from a roster approach,” general manager John Lynch said. “Like we knew when we made the Christian move, somebody was going to have to go, and, ultimately, Jeff’s the one that somebody made a move that we felt was worth moving on and we did.”
