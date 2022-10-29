Alexa Ann Dahle, 36, returned to her Heavenly Father on October 26, 2022 after a brief but terrible illness. Alexa was born on April 21, 1986 in Logan, Utah to her loving parents Brad and KaLynne Dahle. Alexa was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints. She grew up in Clarkston, Utah where she ran wild with her friends and cousins. Alexa was a vivacious person by nature and had a real zest for life. She liked to travel and go on adventures to see the world's treasures with her family and friends. Alexa loved to read, cook, garden, and can her fresh picked fruits and vegetables. Many an evening would find her trying out a new recipe and cooking a great meal for her nieces. The nights would go into the late hours playing cards and other games. Lots of laughter was always included. She loved animals and had many pets that she doted on throughout her life. Alexa attended Lewiston and Cache Valley Learning Center Elementary Schools, North Cache Middle School, and graduated from Cache High School. She was very proud that she was an accepted member of the National Honors Society. She completed her Certified Nursing Assistant program and worked for Rocky Mountain Care in Clearfield, UT and South Davis Hospital in Bountiful, UT. She really found her niche in life when she started working for Utah Behavioral Health in Brigham City, UT and became a Registered Behavior Technician. She loved her colleagues the kids that she worked with and they loved her. Alexa was greeted at Heavens Door by her grandparents Robert Dahle, Verland and Helen Roholt, her aunts Karen Roholt Teipieke and Diana Dahle, and her cousin Cory Chambers. She is survived by her parents Brad and KaLynne Dahle, her sisters Dana (Kurt Fitz-Randolph) and Tiffany (Joshua Hancock), her nieces Natalie, Evelyn & Kate Hancock, her grandmother OllieLou Dahle, as well as numerous beloved family members. Alexa will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The Dahle family would like to especially thank the ICU unit at Davis Hospital in Layton, UT for the exemplary care and compassion they displayed for Alexa during her final days. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00am at the Clarkston Ward Chapel, 25 East, 100 South, Clarkston, Utah with a viewing from 9:30am to 10:30am. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North. www.allenmortuaries.com.

