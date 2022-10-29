Read full article on original website
Ronald Ethan Buhler
Ronald Ethan Buhler Ronald Ethan Buhler, 90, died October 29 2022 in Sacramento California. He was born in humble circumstances in Bern Idaho to loving parents David and Rebecca. He arrived at the height of the Great Depression May 27 1932. He was the sixth and youngest child and grew up with four brothers farming and ranching. He was one of the eight boy “Bern Babies” born that year, troublemakers all. He graduated from Montpelier High School in the class of 1950.
Dahle, Alexa Ann
Alexa Ann Dahle, 36, returned to her Heavenly Father on October 26, 2022 after a brief but terrible illness. Alexa was born on April 21, 1986 in Logan, Utah to her loving parents Brad and KaLynne Dahle. Alexa was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints. She grew up in Clarkston, Utah where she ran wild with her friends and cousins. Alexa was a vivacious person by nature and had a real zest for life. She liked to travel and go on adventures to see the world's treasures with her family and friends. Alexa loved to read, cook, garden, and can her fresh picked fruits and vegetables. Many an evening would find her trying out a new recipe and cooking a great meal for her nieces. The nights would go into the late hours playing cards and other games. Lots of laughter was always included. She loved animals and had many pets that she doted on throughout her life. Alexa attended Lewiston and Cache Valley Learning Center Elementary Schools, North Cache Middle School, and graduated from Cache High School. She was very proud that she was an accepted member of the National Honors Society. She completed her Certified Nursing Assistant program and worked for Rocky Mountain Care in Clearfield, UT and South Davis Hospital in Bountiful, UT. She really found her niche in life when she started working for Utah Behavioral Health in Brigham City, UT and became a Registered Behavior Technician. She loved her colleagues the kids that she worked with and they loved her. Alexa was greeted at Heavens Door by her grandparents Robert Dahle, Verland and Helen Roholt, her aunts Karen Roholt Teipieke and Diana Dahle, and her cousin Cory Chambers. She is survived by her parents Brad and KaLynne Dahle, her sisters Dana (Kurt Fitz-Randolph) and Tiffany (Joshua Hancock), her nieces Natalie, Evelyn & Kate Hancock, her grandmother OllieLou Dahle, as well as numerous beloved family members. Alexa will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The Dahle family would like to especially thank the ICU unit at Davis Hospital in Layton, UT for the exemplary care and compassion they displayed for Alexa during her final days. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00am at the Clarkston Ward Chapel, 25 East, 100 South, Clarkston, Utah with a viewing from 9:30am to 10:30am. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Porter, Wade Edward
"Wade Edward Porter, 71, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on October 25, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on February 21, 1951 in Preston, Idaho. He was the youngest child of Albert Ralph Porter and Fawn Wade Ward. His older brothers were Albert Ralph Porter Jr.(deceased) and Lyle Ward (Teresa) Porter of Preston, Idaho. Wade attended schools in Preston, Idaho and went on to Laramie, Wyoming to increase his skills as a Diesel Mechanic which he spent the rest of his life doing. Wade was the father of four children. Ammie Moon of Rexburg, Idaho, Shaun Wade Porter of Pocatello, Idaho, Joey C Porter of Preston, Idaho and William Stacey "Billy" Nielson of Preston, Idaho. Daughter in Law Gina Wilcken Nielson of Smithfield, Utah. Wade was Grandfather to Tanneissa Anna (Austin) Falconburg, Devon Jae (Kayla) Wilcken, Cadyn William Nielson, Skyler Wade Porter, Brandon Shaun Porter, and great grandson Daemon Eugene Jae Wilcken. Wade married Carol Corbridge while they were in high school. They were married for many years and later divorced. He married Eileen Porter in Arizona; they were later divorced. Wade had a huge love for dogs. He leaves behind his best friend Bosco who has been his faithful companion for many years. Funeral Services will be help on Saturday, October 29,2022 at 11:00 am Preston 5th Ward Chapel 213 South 2nd East, Preston, Idaho. Interment will be at a later time.
USU x-country: Good day for USU at MW meet
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Competing in her first Mountain West Cross Country Championships, sophomore Ana Weaver earned second-team all-conference honors to help lead Utah State’s women’s team to a third-place finish on Friday at the Jacoby Golf Course. Utah State’s 24th-ranked men’s team also placed third as senior...
Prep volleyball: Bobcats top Wolves for third at state; Mustangs finish 6th
OREM – It was not the final match the Bobcats or Wolves really wanted to be playing Saturday afternoon on the campus of Utah Valley University. Sky View and Green Canyon had dropped matches in the semifinals of the 4A State Volleyball Championships earlier in the day and faced each other for third and fourth place. The Bobcats brought a big block party to the match and earned a four-set victory, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21.
Prep volleyball: State title hopes alive for Hawks, Cats, Wolves, Pirates
Seeding has held true at the 4A state volleyball tournament — at least for the top three. Sky View, Green Canyon and Ridgeline all won after getting first-round byes Friday. The Bobcats, Wolves and Riverhawks find themselves in the semifinals, along with Region 10’s Desert Hills. Green Canyon and Ridgeline will square off in one semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, while Sky View and Desert Hills meet at 9:30 a.m. The winners will play for the 4A title at 4:30 p.m.
