"Wade Edward Porter, 71, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on October 25, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on February 21, 1951 in Preston, Idaho. He was the youngest child of Albert Ralph Porter and Fawn Wade Ward. His older brothers were Albert Ralph Porter Jr.(deceased) and Lyle Ward (Teresa) Porter of Preston, Idaho. Wade attended schools in Preston, Idaho and went on to Laramie, Wyoming to increase his skills as a Diesel Mechanic which he spent the rest of his life doing. Wade was the father of four children. Ammie Moon of Rexburg, Idaho, Shaun Wade Porter of Pocatello, Idaho, Joey C Porter of Preston, Idaho and William Stacey "Billy" Nielson of Preston, Idaho. Daughter in Law Gina Wilcken Nielson of Smithfield, Utah. Wade was Grandfather to Tanneissa Anna (Austin) Falconburg, Devon Jae (Kayla) Wilcken, Cadyn William Nielson, Skyler Wade Porter, Brandon Shaun Porter, and great grandson Daemon Eugene Jae Wilcken. Wade married Carol Corbridge while they were in high school. They were married for many years and later divorced. He married Eileen Porter in Arizona; they were later divorced. Wade had a huge love for dogs. He leaves behind his best friend Bosco who has been his faithful companion for many years. Funeral Services will be help on Saturday, October 29,2022 at 11:00 am Preston 5th Ward Chapel 213 South 2nd East, Preston, Idaho. Interment will be at a later time.

PRESTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO