Herald-Journal
Porter, Wade Edward
"Wade Edward Porter, 71, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on October 25, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on February 21, 1951 in Preston, Idaho. He was the youngest child of Albert Ralph Porter and Fawn Wade Ward. His older brothers were Albert Ralph Porter Jr.(deceased) and Lyle Ward (Teresa) Porter of Preston, Idaho. Wade attended schools in Preston, Idaho and went on to Laramie, Wyoming to increase his skills as a Diesel Mechanic which he spent the rest of his life doing. Wade was the father of four children. Ammie Moon of Rexburg, Idaho, Shaun Wade Porter of Pocatello, Idaho, Joey C Porter of Preston, Idaho and William Stacey "Billy" Nielson of Preston, Idaho. Daughter in Law Gina Wilcken Nielson of Smithfield, Utah. Wade was Grandfather to Tanneissa Anna (Austin) Falconburg, Devon Jae (Kayla) Wilcken, Cadyn William Nielson, Skyler Wade Porter, Brandon Shaun Porter, and great grandson Daemon Eugene Jae Wilcken. Wade married Carol Corbridge while they were in high school. They were married for many years and later divorced. He married Eileen Porter in Arizona; they were later divorced. Wade had a huge love for dogs. He leaves behind his best friend Bosco who has been his faithful companion for many years. Funeral Services will be help on Saturday, October 29,2022 at 11:00 am Preston 5th Ward Chapel 213 South 2nd East, Preston, Idaho. Interment will be at a later time.
Ronald Ethan Buhler
Ronald Ethan Buhler Ronald Ethan Buhler, 90, died October 29 2022 in Sacramento California. He was born in humble circumstances in Bern Idaho to loving parents David and Rebecca. He arrived at the height of the Great Depression May 27 1932. He was the sixth and youngest child and grew up with four brothers farming and ranching. He was one of the eight boy “Bern Babies” born that year, troublemakers all. He graduated from Montpelier High School in the class of 1950.
Prep volleyball: Bobcats top Wolves for third at state; Mustangs finish 6th
OREM – It was not the final match the Bobcats or Wolves really wanted to be playing Saturday afternoon on the campus of Utah Valley University. Sky View and Green Canyon had dropped matches in the semifinals of the 4A State Volleyball Championships earlier in the day and faced each other for third and fourth place. The Bobcats brought a big block party to the match and earned a four-set victory, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21.
Prep football: Big plays lift Mountain Crest past Dixie
Big plays on both sides of the ball was enough for the Mustangs to earn a gratifying road victory. Casey Crofts threw touchdowns passes of 62, 71 and 85 yards — two of them to Will DeKorver — and also found paydirt with his feet as sixth-seeded Mountain Crest pulled out a 28-21 win over third-seeded Dixie in the quarterfinals of the 4A Football State Championships on Friday in St. George.
Prep volleyball: State title hopes alive for Hawks, Cats, Wolves, Pirates
Seeding has held true at the 4A state volleyball tournament — at least for the top three. Sky View, Green Canyon and Ridgeline all won after getting first-round byes Friday. The Bobcats, Wolves and Riverhawks find themselves in the semifinals, along with Region 10’s Desert Hills. Green Canyon and Ridgeline will square off in one semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, while Sky View and Desert Hills meet at 9:30 a.m. The winners will play for the 4A title at 4:30 p.m.
Mozingo, Cindy (Stirland)
Mozingo Cindy Stirland Mozingo 57 Hyrum, UT passed away October 25, 2022. White Pine Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 with viewings the night prior and morning of. Please visit www.whitepinefunerals.com for the full obituary.
