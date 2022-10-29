ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Associated Press

Broncos' offense finally matches Denver's clutch defense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — What stood out as Nathaniel Hackett surveyed the damage of his dismal start in Denver was that there weren’t many standouts. At least not on offense, there weren’t. “We challenged the offense this whole week. We need to be able to make big-time plays in big-time situations. I think that’s been the kind of thing that’s been holding us back,” Hackett said in the glow of the Broncos’ 21-17 win over the Jaguars in London that snapped them out of their monthlong funk. Jerry Jeudy stepped up first, grabbing a 25-yard pass to the Jaguars 6, then sweeping in front of Russell Wilson for a tiny toss that he took to the end zone.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Giants not good enough to overcome mistakes vs. Seattle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it can overcome turnovers, penalties, missed assignments, bad luck or even bad calls. Brian Daboll isn’t coaching the Chiefs, or Bills or the Eagles. The Giants are a team with some talent — Saquon Barkley — that plays hard and fights until the end. They staged some nice comebacks in beating the Titans, Ravens and Packers earlier in the season. However, they were not good enough to overcome two lost fumbles by Richie James on punt returns and an anemic offensive performance in a 27-13 loss to the Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Texans run defense struggles in loss to Henry, Titans

HOUSTON (AP) — A week after vowing to improve their NFL-worst run defense, the Houston Texans had one of the worst performances against the run in franchise history in a loss to Tennessee. The Texans (1-5-1) allowed a whopping 314 yards rushing behind a 219-yard performance by Derrick Henr y in the 17-10 loss. The 314 yards rushing are the second most the team has allowed in franchise history and most since giving up 320 in a 41-10 loss to Seattle in 2005. “Defensively we haven’t been able to really stop the run all year, and (Sunday) that definitely showed up,” coach Lovie Smith said. Ranked 31st in the NFL against the run last season by allowing 142.2 yards a game, Smith focused on improving in that area this year.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares team's mentality at halftime in Week 8 win vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night, but the victory didn’t come easy. The first half was a struggle for the offense that saw quarterback Lamar Jackson throw the ball 30 times compared to just seven runs. However, the unit adjusted at halftime and played a phenomenal second half, with the whole team looking confident.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Latavius Murray helps Broncos jolt Jaguars in London

Latavius Murray rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Denver Broncos to a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London. Russell Wilson returned from a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of Denver's 16-9 loss to the New...
DENVER, CO

