EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it can overcome turnovers, penalties, missed assignments, bad luck or even bad calls. Brian Daboll isn’t coaching the Chiefs, or Bills or the Eagles. The Giants are a team with some talent — Saquon Barkley — that plays hard and fights until the end. They staged some nice comebacks in beating the Titans, Ravens and Packers earlier in the season. However, they were not good enough to overcome two lost fumbles by Richie James on punt returns and an anemic offensive performance in a 27-13 loss to the Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO